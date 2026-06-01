Who was Dave Fiji? Indian-origin pilot killed in US chopper crash just after his wedding; here's what happened to wife

Indian-origin Delta pilot Dave Fiji, 25, met a tragic end on his wedding day when the Robinson R-66 helicopter transporting him and his bride, Jesni, crashed in the forests of Georgia. Dave Fiji, a 25-year-old Delta pilot, died in a helicopter crash shortly after his wedding in Georgia. His bride, Jesni, survived but was trapped under debris

He and his wife left their wedding with great excitement for their honeymoon via helicopter, but inclement weather caused the aircraft to crash tragically.

Fiji, whose family traces its roots to Kerala, had celebrated his union with his bride alongside hundreds of guests near Dawsonville on Friday night before the catastrophic incident.

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Dave Fiji's father speaks out after tragic incident Calling him “precious child”, his father George Fiji told WSB-TV, “He was a gift from God for us. He was a God-fearing child. So handsome, beautiful."

The pair their vows to each other at The Revere, as per the outlet.

Meanwhile, Pheba Fiji, the groom's mother, stated, “Both of them could sense the presence of God at the alter, a tangible presence of God. There was a special glow and glory over his face that we couldn't explain. And it was just not just us who noticed.”

Here's what went wrong The couple, who had first met approximately ten years ago at New Testament Church, started to conclude their festivities around 9:30 PM as the weather began to deteriorate.

However, the pilot, who also lost his life in the crash and remains unnamed, ascended to a greater altitude amidst the rain and fog.

The helicopter, en route to Peachtree-DeKalb airport for the newlyweds to enjoy a night at a hotel in downtown Atlanta, crashed into a secluded wooded area shortly after taking off.

George informed WSB-TV that Jesni was trapped beneath the debris for five hours before emergency responders managed to rescue her.

What happened to Jesni? “She said when she woke up, she was under the rubble,” George said. “She woke up and saw him lying on her chest. She herself is a nurse. When she touched him, she called out to him. He was already cold.”

The bride, who is “devastated”, was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center and was anticipated to return home within a few days after sustaining cuts and bruises.

Here's what Endeavour Air said Endeavour Air, a division of Delta Air Lines, expressed in a statement: “The loss of a colleague and friend is deeply felt, and we know this news may be especially difficult for those who knew and worked alongside him.”

First Officer Fiji became a member of Endeavour in March 2025, as reported by the airline.

The National Transportation Safety Board has initiated an investigation into the incident. The helicopter was owned by Prestige Helicopters, which operates from Peachtree-DeKalb airport.