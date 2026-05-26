Lindsie Chrisley arrested on suspicion of DUI in Georgia; what are the charges against her?

Lindsie Chrisley has been arrested on suspicion of DUI in Georgia, Page Six reported. The 36-year-old ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ alum was arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday around 2 am and booked at county jail. She was released around 4:30 am after posting bail, which was just under $6,000. Lindsie Chrisley arrested on suspicion of DUI in Georgia (lindsiechrisley/Instagram)

What are the charges against Lindsie Chrisley? Chrisley was charged with driving under the influence, attempting to elude, reckless driving, improper lane change and speeding. She told TMZ that she is planning to fight the charges, alleging that she was pulled over after she was trying to avoid an accident.

“I got pulled over speeding past a car on a two lane road because they almost hit an animal and I was trying to miss hitting them and whatever the animal was,” she told the outlet.

Lindsie Chrisley’s ex-boyfriend was arrested last month Chrisley’s arrest comes days after her now ex-boyfriend, David Landsman, was arrested in Georgia on charges of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery. After the incident last month, the two asked the court for temporary restraining orders against each.

Earlier this month, Chrisley and Landsman agreed to a “mutual no contact order” requiring both sides to stay 500 yards away from each other, their homes and workplaces, court docs obtained by TMZ revealed.

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Chrisley said last week that she was planning to be celibate for a year. “I think that that genuinely is, like, the healthiest thing in this moment that I could do,” she said on her podcast, “The Southern Tea.”

Chrisley has one son, Jackson, from her previous marriage to Will Campbell. She and Campbell were married from 2012 to 2021.

In 2017, Chrisley stepped away from ‘Chrisley Knows Best’. She reportedly has had a rocky relationship with her father and stepmother, Todd and Julie Chrisley.