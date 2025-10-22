CARDIFF, Wales — Louis Rees-Zammit was called up to Wales' rugby squad on Tuesday for the first time since his return to the sport after a stint in the NFL. Rees-Zammit back in Wales squad after returning to rugby following stint in NFL

Rees-Zammit made the switch to American football in January 2024. He signed contracts with the Kansas City Chiefs and then the Jacksonville Jaguars, but did not play a competitive game in the NFL.

In August, he announced he was returning to rugby, signing a season-long deal at Bristol Bears.

Now he is back in the Wales squad ahead of upcoming tests against Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.

“He’s a special athlete and he’s got a special mindset as well to try something new,” said recently appointed Wales coach Steve Tandy, who left his role as Scotland defense coach to fill a vacancy created by Warren Gatland’s departure in February.

“Most people are probably not brave enough to try and experience something different, so that tells you a lot about him as a person and his mentality."

Tandy said Rees-Zammit told him he is “definitely faster and a bit bigger” after his time in the NFL.

“We’ve got to build a game where we can get him in the game more often," Tandy said. "We’ve got an exciting back three and it’s how we can create the game to get those boys on the ball more.

“The learnings he’d had from American football as well, he was always going to be back in the squad.”

Jac Morgan returns to captain Wales having missed the summer tour to Japan to play for the British and Irish Lions in Australia.

