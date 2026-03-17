Rex Culpepper's fiancee pays sweet tribute after tragic bike accident death: ‘I don’t regret'

“And one thing about us is that we lived every single day like it was our last. We did every little thing that we set our minds to, between learning new skills and hobbies, and traveling to new places, there was never any free time with us and not a moment spent apart. I don't regret a single day in our 6 years.”

"No one expects to meet the love of your life and lose them in only 6 short years after meeting," Morgan said. "Rex didn't always believe in soulmates but towards the end he told me that he didn't realize what having a soulmate felt like until we felt like extensions of each other."

Rex Culpepper, a former quarterback at Syracuse University and the son of former NFL defensive lineman Brad Culpepper, has died. He was 28. Tampa Bay Times reported that he was in a dirt bike accident in Georgia on Saturday. The QB sustained fatal injuries. Culepepper got engaged last month. His fiancee, Savanna Morgan, shared a heartfelt message mourning the loss.

Rex Culpepper's close friend remembers him The former Syracuse quarterback's close friend Victor Silva also paid tribute. “He went out doing what he loved most, ripping a 2stroke dirt bike and pushing himself to be better. (He’d want everyone to know he cleared the 60 foot gap plenty of times before some dirt got in his eye 😉)”

"You may have passed, but you also damn sure lived. For that we celebrate. You live through us now, and we’ll do our best to live it up. I think I speak for everyone that got to know you: thank you."

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Rex Culpepper's college career Culpepper was a standout athlete during his high school years at Plant High School, where he became a highly regarded recruit. He later went on to play college football at Syracuse, lining up at both quarterback and tight end during his time with the program.

Over his collegiate career, he threw for more than 1,500 yards and recorded 11 touchdown passes.

He was the son of Brad Culpepper, a former NFL defensive lineman who played for the Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears and later appeared on the reality television show Survivor.

Battle with cancer Culpepper also faced significant health challenges during his college career. In March 2018, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

After undergoing chemotherapy treatment, he was declared cancer-free just months later and returned to continue his football career.