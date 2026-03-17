Darius Slay's wife Jennifer gives epic reaction to ex-Eagles star's retirement: ‘Coldest video’

Veteran cornerback Darius Slay Jr has announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday, bringing an end to a 13-year career that included multiple Pro Bowl honors. The 35-year-old revealed his decision through a video posted on social media. His wife, Jennifer Slay, was quick to react.

"Dear football, I wanna thank you for all you've done for me," Slay said in the caption of his announcement video on Instagram. "I've been blessed to play the game I loved since I was 5yrs old for an amazing 13yrs at the highest level. Football was my peace, my joy, my everything.

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"This game put me in a position to help take care of my family and loved ones and I'm forever grateful. It's hard to say goodbye, but God has a new chapter for me and I'm ready to turn the page and start my new journey."

Jennifer Slay's reaction On her Instagram stories, Jennifer described Slay's announcement as ‘the coldest video’, further posting photos of him."Proud of you 2," she wrote in all caps, referring to the ex-Eagles star's jersey number.

Commenting under Slay's post, she further added: “You had An amazing 13 years my love!!!! Put in the work, Sweat, tears all the above. Extremely blessed! We are all super proud of all your accomplishments! We love you and can’t wait to see what the future holds for you!!! GREATNESS my love!!! G.O.A.T out✌🏽❤️”