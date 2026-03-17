NFL trade news: Brock Purdy gets new weapon after Mike Evans move; Brandon Aiyuk ‘set to leave’

Christian Kirk has found a new home. The star wide receiver will move to San Francisco, on a one-year, $6 million contract, after a 28-catch, 239-yard, one-touchdown season with Houston Texans. The 29-year-old will be joining the 49ers' blockbuster hire - Mike Evans, who was signed to a three-year, $42.5 million contract last week.

Kirk will hope to excel as one of Brock Purdy's top weapons at the Levi's Stadium in 2026. The second-round pick by Arizona in 2018, however, has faced some injury issues before. He missed 18 games in the past three seasons with Jacksonville and Houston with injuries to his groin, collarbone and hamstring.

Christian Kirk, Mike Evans and Ricky Pearsall Kirk joins a receiving unit that recently welcomed Mike Evans, who is expected to start alongside Ricky Pearsall. Pearsall impressed early in his second NFL season in 2025 before injuries slowed his progress later in the year. The 49ers also have veteran Demarcus Robinson on the roster, along with younger receivers Jacob Cowing and Jordan Watkins, both recent draft picks still working to establish themselves.

Brandon Aiyuk situation This comes as San Francisco is pushing to reinforce the WR position as the team prepares to move on from Brandon Aiyuk. The organization is expected to part ways with Aiyuk through either a trade or release after tensions escalated late last season. He was placed on the reserve/left squad list after reportedly failing to appear for rehabilitation on a knee injury that had sidelined him since October 2024. Earlier this offseason, the 49ers voided approximately $27 million in guaranteed salary that Aiyuk was scheduled to receive this year.

What does Christian Kirk offer? Originally drafted in the second round by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, Kirk established himself as a productive slot receiver early in his career. His biggest payday came in 2022 when he signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars during free agency.

Kirk delivered his best season in Jacksonville immediately after signing that deal, posting career highs with 84 receptions, 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022. However, his numbers steadily declined afterward as injuries limited his availability.

Jacksonville traded Kirk to the Texans last offseason, but his lone year there proved to be underwhelming. He finished the season with just 28 receptions for 239 yards and one touchdown - all career lows. His average of 8.5 yards per catch ranked 89th among 94 wide receivers who recorded at least 25 receptions.

Despite the struggles during the regular season, Kirk showed flashes of his previous form in the playoffs. In a wild-card victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, he recorded eight receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown. He also caught another touchdown pass the following week during Houston’s playoff loss to the New England Patriots.

(With AP inputs)