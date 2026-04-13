Rory McIlroy green jacket row: Who will award blazer at Masters? Interesting Tiger Woods angle emerges

Rory McIlroy has etched his name into Masters history, successfully defending his title at Augusta National after a tense but controlled finish on Sunday. The Northern Irishman sealed the win in dramatic fashion, navigating a tricky closing stretch before calmly finishing the job on the green. The 36-year-old's victory places him among an elite group, becoming just the fourth player to win back-to-back Masters titles.

A nervy finish, but no collapse

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, celebrates after winning the Masters golf tournament (AP)

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The closing moments weren’t without tension. McIlroy’s approach found a greenside bunker, briefly raising the stakes.

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“McIlroy was aiming over the patrons when he hit that shot.”

“The contact was good, he looked happy with it but it's ended up in the bunker at the front left of the green.”

Despite the setback, he remained firmly in control of the leaderboard.

“He's out of big trouble for now, though, and has three shots from here to win.”

Moments later, he steadied himself with a composed recovery shot.

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{{^usCountry}} “No messing about there.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “No messing about there.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “McIlroy clips his ball out of the bunker and he has two putts from around 10 feet or so to win the Masters.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “McIlroy clips his ball out of the bunker and he has two putts from around 10 feet or so to win the Masters.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “He's going to do it again.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He's going to do it again.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} With a cushion over Scottie Scheffler, McIlroy avoided any late drama. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With a cushion over Scottie Scheffler, McIlroy avoided any late drama. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “He's two shots clear of Scheffler at the moment so anything less than a double bogey will mean he's the winner and avoids a nerve-shredding playoff.” The green jacket dilemma {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He's two shots clear of Scheffler at the moment so anything less than a double bogey will mean he's the winner and avoids a nerve-shredding playoff.” The green jacket dilemma {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While the victory itself was historic, it also sparked an interesting tradition-related question: who presents the green jacket when a player wins back-to-back? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the victory itself was historic, it also sparked an interesting tradition-related question: who presents the green jacket when a player wins back-to-back? {{/usCountry}}

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Typically, the defending champion helps the new winner into the iconic blazer. Last year, Scheffler had that honor when McIlroy first claimed the title.

However, in the case of a repeat champion, the responsibility shifts.

If McIlroy retains his title, as he now has, the ceremony is expected to be handled by Fred Ridley, chairman of the Masters. A similar precedent was followed in 2002 when Hootie Johnson presented the jacket to Tiger Woods after his consecutive win.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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