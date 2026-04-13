Rory McIlroy's black flask in focus at Masters 2026: What's in it exactly? Details emerge

A seemingly ordinary black flask carried by Rory McIlroy at the 2026 Masters has drawn attention with reports revealing that the bottle contains a carefully planned protein shake. As the defending champion eyes a historic repeat at Augusta National, reports reveal that the protein shake is designed to maintain peak performance during long rounds. Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 12, 2026 Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts on the 15th hole during the final round REUTERS/Mike Segar (REUTERS)

McIlroy carries a protein-rich drink in the flask, forming a key part of his nutrition strategy during tournaments

It was reported that McIlroy aims for 180 grams of protein per day, using the shake to sustain energy levels and avoid fatigue during high-pressure play. On days when a proper meal is not feasible in between holes, he reportedly uses the shake in his flask to reach this protein goal.

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What is the mystery of the black flask? The contents of McIlroy’s black flask are ordinary but intentionally mixed. Reports indicate the drink is a protein shake tailored to stabilise blood sugar levels and prevent energy crashes during a typical four-hour round of golf.

By consuming protein before carbohydrates, a method reportedly guided by glucose monitoring, McIlroy can maintain consistent energy and focus, particularly during the crucial final holes of a round.

The research result came after McIlroy, in 2023, began keeping a close eye on his diet. He used a glucose monitor for several months to track his glucose levels and energy spikes. He said, “I found that my body responds way better to carbs if I’ve had protein first.”

The strategy is supported by nutrition research. Studies have shown that consuming protein and vegetables before carbohydrates can help reduce post-meal blood sugar spikes and improve glucose control.

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McIlroy defends Masters title McIlroy’s emphasis on nutrition comes after a significant transformation in his fitness and training regimen over recent years.

The Northern Irish golfer, who completed a historic career Grand Slam with his 2025 Masters victory, has increasingly prioritised diet, recovery and endurance as key elements of his game.

As the defending champion at the Masters, McIlroy has drawn attention not only for his performance but also for his preparation, including a tightly managed routine and on-course adjustments during the tournament.

Coverage from The Guardian also highlighted his emphasis on mental clarity and in-round adjustments, particularly during high-pressure moments.

He said before the tournament began, “I’d like to think that I’ll play a little bit freer and I’ll play, like I’ve already got a Green Jacket, which I do.”