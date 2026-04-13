Rory McIlroy prize money update: How much will caddie Harry Diamond make after massive payout? Details out

Rory McIlroy won the 2026 Masters Tournament, earning a record $4.5 million winner’s share from the event’s record $22.5 million purse. Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 12, 2026 Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy celebrates with his caddie Harry Diamond on the green on the 18th hole after winning The Masters. (REUTERS)

His longtime caddie Harry Diamond is expected to receive approximately $450,000 from this payout alone. Caddies typically earn around 10% of the player’s prize money for a major win.

McIlroy wins second straight Masters The world No. 2 from Northern Ireland secured his sixth major title and a second consecutive Green Jacket at Augusta National, becoming just the fourth player to win back-to-back Masters titles.

McIlroy overcame an uneven start in the final round, including a double bogey at the fourth and a bogey at the sixth, before steadying himself with four birdies over the next seven holes. Despite wayward tee shots late in the round, he held on to finish at 12-under-par 276, edging world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler by one stroke.

With the victory, McIlroy joins Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo as the only players to win consecutive Masters titles.

A tense finish awaited on the 18th hole, where McIlroy’s tee shot sailed right over the trees toward the adjacent 10th fairway. From there, he produced a remarkable recovery, shaping his approach around the pines into a greenside bunker. He then blasted out to 12 feet and two-putted for bogey, enough to seal the win.

McIlroy, 36, celebrated emotionally on the 18th green, raising his arms before embracing his wife Erica and daughter Poppy.

Leaderboard roundup Scheffler, seeking a third Masters title in five years, finished at 11-under after a bogey-free 68.

Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Russell Henley and Cameron Young shared third place at 10-under.

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'Can't believe I waited 17 years' Speaking in Butler Cabin, McIlroy reflected on his achievement.

“I can't believe I waited 17 years to get one Green Jacket and I get two in a row. I think all of my perseverance at this golf tournament over the years has really started to pay off,” he said.

"It was a tough weekend. I did the bulk of my work on Thursday and Friday but just so happy to hang in there and get the job done.

"It felt pretty similar to last year. I made a double early on the first hole last year and I made a double on four this year and then I played flawless golf after that, I made four birdies and no bogeys going to the last tee knowing that I had a two-shot lead and it's nice to have that two-shot cushion instead of the one like I had last year.

"I looked at the board after I made the bogey on six and I think I went back to nine under at that point and I said, 'if I can get to 14 under I think I've got a really good chance of winning this tournament.' I didn't quite get there. I got to 13 but that was good enough standing on the 18th tee."

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Who is Harry Diamond? Harry Diamond is a Northern Irish golf caddie and lifelong best friend of Rory McIlroy. Born and raised in Holywood, they met as young boys at the local golf club, where Diamond was a talented amateur player who won the 2012 West of Ireland Championship.

He became McIlroy’s full-time caddie in 2017, replacing J.P. Fitzgerald, and has been by his side for major wins, including the 2025 Masters. Known for his loyalty and calm presence, Diamond served as best man at McIlroy’s 2017 wedding. Extremely private, he avoids media and social platforms while running several businesses.

(With inputs from AFP)