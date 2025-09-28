Who is Harry Diamond? Rory McIlroy’s longtime caddie and childhood friend

Rory McIlroy is one of the biggest names in golf and is known for his powerful swings and major wins. But behind him on the course, carrying his bag and offering advice, is someone very special, his childhood friend Harry Diamond. Meet Harry Diamond, Rory McIlroy’s childhood friend and longtime caddie(Getty Images via AFP)

According to AOL, the two grew up together in Northern Ireland and have been friends for many years. Their friendship goes back to school days, long before McIlroy became a global sports star. When McIlroy needed a trusted caddie in 2017, he turned to Diamond, who has been by his side ever since.

From McIlroy’s friend to caddie

Before becoming McIlroy’s caddie, Diamond was a talented golfer himself. He even represented Ireland as an amateur player. That background gave him the skills and knowledge to step into the demanding role of being on McIlroy’s team.

As per Golf Monthly, caddies in golf are more than just bag carriers. They offer advice on club selection, distances, and strategy. But for McIlroy, the most important factor was trust. “I was an only child, and Harry was a big brother. We’re very close," he told the publication.

Also read: Bryson DeChambeau promises to ‘chirp’ Rory McIlroy in heated showdown at Ryder Cup 2025

Diamond's steady presence on the course

Since joining McIlroy, Diamond has been part of many big moments, including McIlroy’s 2025 Masters win, which completed the career Grand Slam. Fans notice their calm communication on the course, with Diamond offering quiet support while McIlroy takes his shots.

Their close bond also helps McIlroy manage the pressures of fame. In a recent interview with The Gua, he admitted that constant attention can be overwhelming. Having a lifelong friend by his side gives him balance during stressful tournaments.

Diamond's role beyond golf course

Diamond was the best man at McIlroy’s wedding to Erica Stoll in 2017, proving their friendship is about more than golf. They are often seen spending time together with family and friends when tournaments are over.

In golf, where caddies change often, McIlroy’s decision to stick with a childhood friend shows how much he values loyalty and trust.

FAQs

1. Who is Rory McIlroy’s caddie?

Rory McIlroy’s caddie is Harry Diamond, his childhood friend from Northern Ireland.

2. How long has Harry Diamond been Rory McIlroy’s caddie?

Harry Diamond has worked as McIlroy’s caddie since 2017, supporting him through major tournaments, including his 2025 Masters win.

3. Was Harry Diamond a golfer before becoming a caddie?

Yes, Harry Diamond was an amateur golfer who represented Ireland before taking on the role of caddie for McIlroy.