Bryson DeChambeau promises to ‘chirp’ Rory McIlroy in heated showdown at Ryder Cup 2025

The Ryder Cup 2025 is underway at Bethpage Black in New York. The brewing rivalry between Team USA's Bryson DeChambeau and Team Europe's Rory McIlroy means that the Ryder Cup may very well turn out to be the best stage for a scintillating duel to unfold between them. Adding fuel to the fire, DeChambeau, on camera, even hinted that he might “chirp” the Irish player. Bryson DeChambeau vs Rory McIlroy at Ryder Cup 2025: All you need to know(Getty Images via AFP)

Bryson DeChambeau on facing McIlroy on field

“I’ll be chirping in [McIlroy’s] ear this time. Now, if we go up against each other, I mean, you can be sure of it,” DeChambeau, who is popular with US fans for his YouTube video series, had said at the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere in July, as reported by the New York Post.

Despite their much-talked-about rivalry gaining plenty of attention, both DeChambeau and McIlroy acknowledged that being matched up against each other this week at Bethpage Black would be welcome.

“Would I love to go up against him? Yeah. It would be a lot of fun. Is it going to happen? It's not likely. I mean, maybe once. You never know,” DeChambeau, the two-time US Open champion, said Thursday, according to ESPN.

McIlroy’s reaction

McIlroy, on the other hand, said, as per ESPN, “If I come up against Bryson at some point, I think that's great. I think that's wonderful for the championship and wonderful for us, as well, in some ways.”

According to ESPN, apart from Scottie Scheffler, no two players have fared better in major championships over the last two years than DeChambeau and McIlroy. The two had a memorable outing at the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst.

DeChambeau had clinched a one-shot victory at Pinehurst No. 2 to clinch the US Open for a second time back then, Sky Sports reported. World number two and the five-time major winner, McIlroy, had to be content with the runner-up spot.

Apart from his rivalry with McIlroy, DeChambeau is quite famous among his followers for sharing golf vlogs, featuring challenges, experiments, and guest appearances to an online audience of millions, according to the New York Post.

