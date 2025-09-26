Ryder Cup 2025 prize purse: How much will Team USA golfers earn? Here's what to know

The 2025 Ryder Cup returns with Team USA and Team Europe set to reignite one of golf's fiercest rivalries at Bethpage Black Golf Course in New York from September 26 to 28. Only two away wins were recorded this century, both claimed by Europe in 2004 and 2012. After Europe's victory in Rome, captain Keegan Bradley leads a revamped US squad. Traditionally, there is no prize money for the event, but US Stars will experience a change in tradition this season. 2025 Ryder Cup will feature Team USA and Team Europe at Bethpage Black from September 26 to 28. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid(REUTERS)

Ryder Cup 2025 prize money and how much will US players be paid?

According to USA Today, for the first time in Ryder Cup history, American golfers will receive a compensation package for their participation. While the competition has traditionally been driven by pride rather than prize money, this year marks a significant change as the PGA will award each of the 12 US team members on the winning side $500,000.

Of the winning amount that will be received by each player, $300,000 will be designated for the charity of the player's choice, and the remaining $200,00 will be at their own discretion.

However, European players will not receive any compensation for their participation in this year's competition at the Bethpage Black.

Ryder Cup 2025: How to watch

The coverage of the Ryder Cup 2025 is set to begin at 7:05 am ET on the opening day and will run until 6 pm ET on the USA Network, with live streaming available via the Ryder Cup app and official website, rydercup.com.

On the second day and the final day, fans can tune in from 7 am to 6 pm ET on NBC, with streaming also provided through the app and website.