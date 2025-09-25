Bryson DeChambeau sees President Donald Trump as a motivational force for United States golfers in the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, where he longs to face Europe's Rory McIlroy. DeChambeau yearns to face McIlroy, sees Trump as Cup force

Two-time US Open champion DeChambeau is excited for Trump's visit during Friday's opening matches between the Americans and holders Europe in the biennial team showdown.

"I hope he will inspire us to victory," DeChambeau said on Thursday. "I think he'll be a great force for us to get a lot of people on our side. It will be interesting and exciting to see how the crowd and everybody reacts. It's going to be an electric environment."

About the only thing that could make the moment more thrilling for the 32-year-old would be a matchup between DeChambeau and Europe star McIlroy, who completed a career Grand Slam by winning the Masters last April.

"Rivalries are good for the game of golf," DeChambeau said. "I have the ultimate respect for Rory as a player. It's going to be fun to go up against him this week, whether it's against him directly or through other players. I think it going to be a fun challenge this week."

There has been verbal sparring between DeChambeau and McIlroy since the Masters, where the American said he would chirp in McIlroy's ear at the Ryder Cup.

World number two McIlroy, a five-time major winner, said last month that DeChambeau, who plays in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League, just talks about other golfers to gain attention.

DeChambeau, popular with US fans for his YouTube video series and a high-fiving flamboyance on the course, responded on Monday, saying: "Whatever Rory says and whatnot is great. He didn't mean anything by it. I hope we can have some good banter back and forth."

McIlroy said Thursday he does not care who he plays but, "If I come up against Bryson at some point, I think that's great. That's wonderful for the championship and wonderful for us, as well, in some ways."

DeChambeau agrees.

"Would I love to go up against him? Yeah. It would be a lot of fun," he said. "Is it going to happen? It's not likely. I mean, maybe once. You never know. I don't know if there's planning behind the scenes or whatnot.

"He's a fierce competitor, a great competitor, one I would love the opportunity to play against this week."

- 'Get them riled up' -

DeChambeau won't mind using his popularity to inspire the New York crowd.

"New York fans are incredible. I've been up here a few times playing and as rowdy and ruckus as they get, they still love the game of golf," DeChambeau said.

"I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to hopefully get them riled up and excited for what's to come."

When a Golf Channel commentator called out DeChambeau for being more focused on his YouTube videos than in promoting the Ryder Cup, DeChambeau took it in stride.

"Any time that people can throw stuff at me like that, I enjoy it. I appreciate it. I think it's good for ultimately the game of golf because it starts to spur conversation on," DeChambeau said.

"Any time you can say something like that and create more buzz for the game of golf, it's great."

