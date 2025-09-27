Napheesa Collier's injury update: Will Lynx star return in Week 4? What we know so far

Minnesota Lynx, the No. 1 seed, lost to the Phoenix Mercury 84-76 to go down 2-1 in a best-of-five WNBA playoff semifinals series. To rub salt into Lynx’s wound, star player Napheesa Collier suffered an injury on Friday. Star player Napheesa Collier suffered a potential ankle fracture in the game, raising concerns for her status in Game 4.(Getty Images via AFP)

According to USA Today, Collier went down with an apparent left ankle injury with 21.8 seconds remaining in the game. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said Collier "probably has a fracture," putting her status for Game 4 in jeopardy.

Cheryl Reeve talks about Napheesa Collier

“When you let the physicality happen, people get hurt, there’s fights and this is the look that our league wants for some reason. One of the best players in the league shot zero free throws. Zero. And she had five fouls... She got her shoulder pulled out and finished the game with her leg being taken out. And probably has a fracture,” Reeve said postgame, according to USA Today.

The incident is said to have happened in Game 3 as the Mercury led 82-76. Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas appeared to make an incidental contact with Collier's knee, resulting in the Lynx star turning her left ankle.

Collier went down holding her ankle, and she did not return. But no foul was called on the play, and this enraged Reeve, eventually leading to her second technical foul and a subsequent ejection. Collier was previously sidelined for seven games with a right ankle sprain, having landed awkwardly in Minnesota's win against the Las Vegas Aces on August 2.

Collier's stats and numbers

Collier became the runner-up for WNBA Most Valuable Player for the second season in a row, having averaged a career-high 22.9 points to go with 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, according to Reuters.

Mercury’s Satou Sabally scored 23 points in Game 3 against the Lynx. Mercury currently enjoys a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series, and they can qualify for the Finals on Sunday with a victory in Game 4 in Phoenix.

