Rory McIlroy's 6-word advice to daughter Poppy after Masters win; wife Erica ecstatic

Rory McIlroy has done it again. The 36-year-old delivered another historic moment at Augusta National, winning back-to-back Masters. While the Northern Irishman's victory grabbed headlines, it was his family celebration, and heartfelt words to daughter Poppy that stood out. The world number two made a double bogey at the fourth and a bogey at the sixth, but responded with four birdies in the next seven holes and hung on after woeful late tee shots to win a second green jacket and a record top prize of $4.5 million. Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates winning the 2026 Masters Tournament on the 18th green (Getty Images via AFP)

Emotional triumph after late drama McIlroy battled through a rollercoaster final round to secure his sixth major title, finishing at 12-under-par to edge Scottie Scheffler by a single stroke. The closing moments nearly unraveled when his tee shot at the 18th veered wildly right, landing near the adjacent fairway. Still, the Northern Irishman produced a clutch recovery, navigating around trees into a bunker before salvaging bogey to clinch victory.

The win placed him alongside legends like Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo as one of only four players to win consecutive Masters titles.

Rory McIlroy's family moment McIlroy celebrated with wife Erica Stoll and daughter Poppy near the 18th green. Looking at them, one fan tweeted: “Rory having to call his wife and daughter over to hug him. Tough scene.”

This comes months after Rory and Erica had faced a divorce scare in 2024 before reconciling.

“Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together,” McIlroy explained in a statement. “Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.”

The message to Poppy that stood out While his 2026 celebration drew debate, McIlroy’s 2025 Masters victory had revealed a more openly emotional side, especially in his message to his daughter.

Reflecting on finally winning at Augusta after years of heartbreak, he said: “That was all relief, there wasn’t much joy in that reaction.”

"It was all relief. Then, the joy came pretty soon after that. I’ve been coming here 17 years, and it was a good decade-plus of emotion that came out of me there."

On the podium, fighting back tears, he turned to Poppy with a powerful message: “Over to my left, my family, my team. They’ve been on this journey with my the whole way through. They know the burden I’ve carried to come here every year and try and try and try again.”

“The one thing I would say to my daughter, Poppy, who’s sitting over there: never give up on your dreams. Never, ever give up on your dreams. Keep coming back, keep working hard, and if you put your mind to it, you can do anything. Love you.”