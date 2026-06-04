Russell Wilson's wife Ciara gives sweetest tribute after ex-Giants QB's retirement: ‘Only one…’

"The best in the world! There’s only one, 3! Always so proud of you! It’s a true blessing to go on this journey with you! My greatest inspiration! I love you so much!" Ciara commented.

Wilson on Wednesday shared a video on social media, thanking his fans, family and the Seahawks. “Thank You, Football,” he wrote in the caption. The 37-year-old's wife had a sweet message for him.

Russell Wilson is hanging up his boots, ending a 14-year career. While the NFL, his former teams and several colleagues paid tribute to the star quarterback, the sweetest message came from his wife, singer Ciara.

Wilson announces retirement and CBS role The announcement not only marked the end of Wilson's playing days but also confirmed his next chapter in football. The former Super Bowl-winning quarterback will join CBS Sports as part of "The NFL Today," replacing Matt Ryan on the network's pregame studio show.

"As I enter this next chapter with CBS Sports and 'The NFL Today,' I'm so blessed to continue doing what I love most, being around the greatest game in the world," he said.

Seahawks years defined his NFL legacy Wilson entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick and immediately exceeded expectations. After winning the starting job as a rookie in Seattle, he helped transform the Seahawks into one of the league's most successful franchises.

Playing alongside the famed "Legion of Boom" defense, Wilson guided Seattle to consecutive Super Bowl appearances, including a dominant victory in Super Bowl XLVIII.

During his decade-long run with the Seahawks, Wilson earned Pro Bowl honors in nine of his first 10 seasons and became one of the league's most productive quarterbacks.

Career numbers place him among NFL greats Wilson retires with impressive statistical achievements accumulated across stops in Seattle, Denver, Pittsburgh and New York. Over 205 career games, he threw for 46,966 passing yards and 353 touchdowns while adding 5,568 rushing yards and 31 rushing scores. He also earned 10 Pro Bowl selections and captured the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2020.

His versatility places him in rare company. Wilson and Aaron Rodgers remain the only quarterbacks in NFL history with more than 45,000 passing yards, at least 350 passing touchdowns and 30 rushing touchdowns.

Difficult final chapters after Seattle Following his departure from Seattle, Wilson's career took a different turn. His tenure with the Denver Broncos failed to meet expectations, leading to his release after two seasons. He later spent one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers before finishing his career with the New York Giants.

Wilson opened the 2025 season as New York's starting quarterback but was eventually replaced by rookie Jaxson Dart after three starts.

Reports also suggested the New York Jets explored signing Wilson as a backup option before he ultimately chose retirement and broadcasting instead.