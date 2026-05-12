Ryan Day's son committing to Northwestern leaves Michigan fans in splits; ‘romantically involved…’

Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day had been celebrating his son RJ Day's recruitment with Northwestern in 2017. But the fans of arch-rivals Michigan Wolverines left no stone unturned to joke about it.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day at Ohio Stadium before the Ohio State Spring Football Game on April 18.(Getty Images via AFP)

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James T. Yoder, the founder of chat sports and the host of Michigan Football Report on YouTube claimed that Ray was "romantically involved" with the mother of a 2027 QB recruit who committed to another Big Ten program."

The post, obviously a joke, raised eyebrows before people realized that Yoder was talking about Nina Day, Ryan Day's wife and the mother of RJ Ray.

Here's the post:

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{{^usCountry}} But it was not the only post from Michigan fans joking about Northwestern recruiting AJ Brown. Many more such jokes flooded social media as the news broke that the young quarterback is heading to Northwestern in 2027. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But it was not the only post from Michigan fans joking about Northwestern recruiting AJ Brown. Many more such jokes flooded social media as the news broke that the young quarterback is heading to Northwestern in 2027. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Imagine if Ryan Day and the defensive coordinator get in a fight the week of a Northwestern game and first play the DC just brings the house at RJ Day," said one. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Imagine if Ryan Day and the defensive coordinator get in a fight the week of a Northwestern game and first play the DC just brings the house at RJ Day," said one. {{/usCountry}}

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"RJ Day : ‘Dad I’m gonna commit to Ohio State” Ryan Day :’ wrote one, sharing a LeBron James reaction.

“If RJ Day eventually transfers to Ohio State, will Northwestern folks cry and moan about the Buckeyes coach tampering with the Wildcats roster by recruiting his own son?” asked another.

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Also read: Breece Hall's cryptic post after $45.75 million Jets contract: ‘When I feel frustrated’

What To Know About RJ Day's Northwestern Commitment

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RJ Day announced on social media that he is joining Northwestern's football program in 2027. Though fans joked and asked why he did not join his father, reports note that the decision was likely influenced by the Day's family connection with Northwestern coach Chip Kelly.

Notably, Kelly was the offensive coordinator at the Ohio State Buckeyes under Ryan Day when they won the 2024 NCAA championship. He was the offensive coordinator at New Hampshire when Ryan Day himself was a player.

Announcing his decision, RJ Day wrote on X: Super excited to announce my commitment to further my football and academic career at Northwestern University!! Thank you to everyone along my journey who has made this possible from my family, Brad Maendler, the Desales coaching staff and Jay Hooten at the Armory. Excited for the next step and ready to get to work! Go ‘Cats!"

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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