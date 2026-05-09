Breece Hall's cryptic post after $45.75 million Jets contract: ‘When I feel frustrated’

Breece Hall was quick to post a note to God after the New York Jets signed him on a $45.75 million deal. The deal, first reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, ensures that the star running back stays at the MetLife Stadium for the next three years. The 24-year-old was already scheduled to play the 2026 season under the franchise tag. New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots (AP)

Breece Hall's message after Jets deal Soon after the contract was announced, Hall posted a message on his Instagram story. "Dear God, When I feel frustrated and like things are not going my way, remind me that You are my source of strength and encouragement. Help me to remember that life will not always unfold the way I expect, and that's okay because You are with me. “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble,” it read.

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“Thank You that You are for me and not against me. No matter what I walk through, experience, or face, You will see me through. Help me to respond with trust instead of frustration and to rest in the peace of knowing that You are faithful in every season. In Jesus' name, amen,” he added.

Breece Hall contract details The new deal gives Hall an average annual salary of $15.25 million - making him the third-highest-paid running back in the NFL based on yearly value. The deal comes after the Jets had initially placed the franchise tag on Hall for the 2026 season, a move that would have paid the star running back roughly $14.2 million.

Hall’s future in New York had become a major talking point throughout the 2025 season as reports emerged that the Jets were open to discussing potential trades involving the running back.

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However, no team ultimately met the asking price established by general manager Darren Mougey. One of the most notable rumored suitors was the Kansas City Chiefs, though reports indicated Kansas City was unwilling to part with a third-round pick to acquire Hall.

Instead of moving on from one of their top offensive playmakers, the Jets chose to commit long term to the former second-round pick as the franchise continues trying to rebuild into a playoff contender.

Hall remains central piece of Jets offense Since entering the league in the 2022 NFL Draft, Hall has quickly established himself as one of the most productive dual-threat backs in football.

Across 56 career games, Hall has totaled 5,040 scrimmage yards and 27 touchdowns while handling 943 offensive touches. Although his rookie campaign was cut short after suffering a torn ACL, he has bounced back strongly, recording at least 1,300 scrimmage yards in each of the last three seasons while appearing in at least 16 games each year.

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Hall’s production has remained steady despite constant changes around him offensively. The running back has already played under three offensive coordinators during his first four NFL seasons and will now prepare for another transition after the Jets hired Frank Reich to replace Tanner Engstrand as offensive play-caller heading into 2026.

Jets hoping Hall helps end historic playoff drought The extension also signals the Jets’ belief that Hall can remain a foundational piece as the franchise attempts to snap the longest active playoff drought in North American men’s professional sports.

New York has now missed the postseason for 15 consecutive seasons, and the organization is hoping Hall can help change that trajectory in the years ahead.