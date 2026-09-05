Serena Williams: Husband, children, sister and everything to know about the tennis star

Serena Williams remains one of tennis’ best-known players, and her family story adds another side to her career and her story is much bigger than her 23 Grand Slam singles titles. The 44-year-old American returned to tennis in 2026 after stepping away from the tour in 2022. She came back in doubles at Queen’s Club with Victoria Mboko before joining the Wimbledon singles draw. Now she is back at the US Open with Venus Williams in doubles, bringing the sisters together again. Away from tennis, Serena is married to Alexis Ohanian and is a mother of two daughters.

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian and children

Serena Williams’ husband, children, parents, sister Venus and remarkable tennis career explain why she is the queen of tennis. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Geoff Burke (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

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Serena Williams married Alexis Ohanian, the Reddit co-founder, in November 2017. They have two daughters. Their first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., was born in September 2017. Their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, was born in August 2023. Serena announced her pregnancy with Olympia in 2017, after winning the Australian Open.

Motherhood became important as Serena moved away from full-time tennis. In 2022, she said she was “evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.” Her 2026 return shows tennis still has a place in her life, while family remains central.

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Serena Williams’ parents Richard Williams and Oracene Price

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{{^usCountry}} Serena was born on September 26, 1981, in Saginaw, Michigan, and grew up in Compton, California. Her father, Richard Williams, was central to her tennis development. He coached Serena and her older sister, Venus Williams, on public courts and put them through long practice sessions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Serena was born on September 26, 1981, in Saginaw, Michigan, and grew up in Compton, California. Her father, Richard Williams, was central to her tennis development. He coached Serena and her older sister, Venus Williams, on public courts and put them through long practice sessions. {{/usCountry}}

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Her mother, Oracene Price, was also a strong influence. According to Britannica, Price was a nurse, and Richard Williams was the founder of a security service. The family later moved to Florida so the sisters could train at a tennis academy. That work helped shape both sisters’ careers.

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Serena Williams and Venus Williams’ tennis legacy

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Serena turned professional in 1995 and won her first Grand Slam singles title at the 1999 US Open, aged 17. She went on to win 23 major singles titles, the most by a woman in the Open Era. Her last major came at the 2017 Australian Open, when she defeated Venus in the final.

The sisters also won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together and three Olympic doubles gold medals. Serena retired after the 2022 US Open, but returned to competition in 2026. She won her comeback doubles match at Queen’s Club with Victoria Mboko before their run ended after Mboko suffered a knee injury.

At Wimbledon, Serena lost her opening singles match and later withdrew from doubles with Venus because of injury.

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At the 2026 US Open, Serena and Venus are once again playing doubles together, their first Grand Slam doubles appearance together since 2022.