Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joins Michael Jordan in elite list; achieves rare feat during Pacers vs Thunder Game 2

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joined Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant in an NBA record list during Game 2 of the finals between Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers on Sunday. The reigning MVP, SGA, bucketed a three-pointer early in the game to complete a 3000-point season (regular and playoffs), becoming only the 12th player to do so. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers NBA Finals Game 2(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

While Jordan has achieved the feat a record 10 times, Wilt Chamberlain has recorded 3000-point seasons five times. Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant have done it once.

Read More: NBA Finals: OKC vs Pacers Game 2 takes first hit from tornado warning in Oklahoma - Here's what's happening

SGA is, however, still looking for his first NBA Finals win. Ahead of Game 2, he said: “I said this so many times, I don’t play for the individual stuff. I don’t play for anything else besides winning. I never have in my whole life.”

Here's a complete list of players who have recorded 3,000-point seasons in NBA history:

Wilt Chamberlain: 5 times (1960-61, 1961-62, 1962-63, 1963-64, 1965-66)

Michael Jordan: 10 times (1986-87, 1987-88, 1988-89, 1989-90, 1990-91, 1991-92, 1992-93, 1995-96, 1996-97, 1997-98)

Bob McAdoo: 1 time (1974-75)

Elgin Baylor: 1 time (1962-63)

James Harden: 1 time (2018-19)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 1 time (1971-72)

Kevin Durant: 1 time (2013-14)

Kobe Bryant: 1 time (2005-06)

Luka Doncic: 1 time (2023-24)

Rick Barry: 1 time (1966-67)

Shaquille O'Neal: 1 time (1993-94)

The Thunder, the NBA's top overall seed entering the playoffs after going 68-14 in the regular season, lost Game 1 to the Pacers 111-110 after Tyrese Haliburton managed a buzzer shot to put Indiana in front.

Read More: Tyrese Haliburton claps back with brutal comeback after NBA Finals heroics, sheds ‘most overrated’ label

“The journey to get here all year has not been about getting to the finals,” Haliburton said ahead of Game 2. “It’s a day at a time, especially after the start of the year. And it’s hard — we have social media and friends and family that tell us all the numbers of if you can win the two games at home, whatever it will look like, or on the road or whatever the case.”