Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's NBA MVP vote count: How Thunder star beat Jokic, Wemby

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has added another major milestone to his brilliant Thunder stint after being voted the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive season. According to ESPN, the Oklahoma City superstar edged out another loaded MVP field that included Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama, although the official announcement is scheduled for Sunday evening, at 7:30 PM ET.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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The reported win would make Gilgeous-Alexander just the 14th player in NBA history to secure back-to-back MVP awards.

Shai makes history

If confirmed officially, Gilgeous-Alexander will become the first player since Jokic to win consecutive MVP trophies after the Denver Nuggets star accomplished the feat in 2020-21 and 2021-22. He would also become the first guard since Stephen Curry to capture consecutive MVP honors following Curry’s historic run with the Golden State Warriors in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

The 27-year-old continues to cement himself as the face of Oklahoma City’s resurgence after leading the franchise to its first NBA championship last season.

Shai’s numbers powered MVP campaign

Gilgeous-Alexander delivered another dominant regular season statistically, averaging:

31.1 points per game

6.6 assists per game

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{{^usCountry}} 4.3 rebounds per game {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4.3 rebounds per game {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He appeared in 68 games, starting every contest for Oklahoma City. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He appeared in 68 games, starting every contest for Oklahoma City. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Thunder star signed a four-year, $273.3 million supermax contract extension during the offseason, further solidifying his future with the franchise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Thunder star signed a four-year, $273.3 million supermax contract extension during the offseason, further solidifying his future with the franchise. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Across his NBA career with the Los Angeles Clippers and Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 25.3 points, 5.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 530 career games. Thunder preparing for another title run {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Across his NBA career with the Los Angeles Clippers and Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 25.3 points, 5.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 530 career games. Thunder preparing for another title run {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Oklahoma City now enters the Western Conference Finals looking to defend last season’s championship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Oklahoma City now enters the Western Conference Finals looking to defend last season’s championship. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Thunder are set to open the series Monday against the San Antonio Spurs, adding even more significance to Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP recognition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Thunder are set to open the series Monday against the San Antonio Spurs, adding even more significance to Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP recognition. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} With Wembanyama emerging into superstardom in San Antonio and Jokic continuing to dominate in Denver, the MVP race once again highlighted the NBA’s elite international talent pool. How NBA MVP voting works {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With Wembanyama emerging into superstardom in San Antonio and Jokic continuing to dominate in Denver, the MVP race once again highlighted the NBA’s elite international talent pool. How NBA MVP voting works {{/usCountry}}

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The NBA MVP award is determined through voting conducted by approximately 100 sportswriters and broadcasters across the United States and Canada.

Each voter submits a ballot ranking their top five MVP candidates.

The league uses a weighted points system:

1st place vote — 10 points

2nd place vote — 7 points

3rd place vote — 5 points

4th place vote — 3 points

5th place vote — 1 point

The player with the highest overall point total wins the MVP award.

The NBA later releases every voter’s ballot publicly for transparency.

What voters usually consider

Although the NBA does not provide a strict official definition for “Most Valuable Player,” several major factors traditionally shape voting trends:

Individual production

Both traditional statistics and advanced analytics heavily influence the race, including scoring averages, efficiency ratings, Win Shares, VORP and PER metrics.

Team success

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Players leading top-seeded teams generally receive stronger MVP support, especially if their teams dominate the regular season standings.

Availability

Games played has become an increasingly important factor in recent years, rewarding stars who remain consistently available throughout the season.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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