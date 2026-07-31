Shane McClanahan injury update: What forced the Rays ace to exit early against the Rangers?

Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Shane McClanahan exited Thursday's matchup against the Texas Rangers in the fourth inning after experiencing back tightness, raising fresh concerns about the club's pitching staff.

Fourth-inning injury scare

Shane McClanahan exited Thursday's matchup against the Texas Rangers in the fourth inning after experiencing back tightness. (Getty Images via AFP)

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McClanahan was removed from the game after facing just two batters in the fourth with Tampa Bay holding a 1-0 lead. Although he had not surrendered a hit, he opened the inning by hitting Ezequiel Duran with a pitch before issuing a walk to Brandon Nimmo.

Following a short meeting on the mound, McClanahan headed back to the dugout alongside head athletic trainer Joseph Benge. Right-hander Casey Legumina entered the game in relief.

Back after multiple surgeries

The outing marked McClanahan's 20th start of the season. He entered the contest with a 9-6 record and a 3.06 ERA, throwing 49 pitches before his early departure.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed a strong comeback campaign after missing more than two seasons because of multiple injuries.

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He underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2023, which sidelined him for the entire 2024 season. During spring training ahead of the 2025 campaign, he then suffered nerve irritation in his left triceps, ultimately requiring another surgery in August after failing to return that season.

Skubal pursuit could intensify

Since rejoining the Rays' rotation this year, McClanahan has re-established himself as one of the club's most reliable starters.

He entered Thursday with a 3.09 ERA across 19 starts, helping Tampa Bay build a comfortable lead over the New York Yankees atop the American League East.

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His latest injury concern could have significant implications for Tampa Bay's trade deadline strategy. The Rays have already been viewed as a leading contender to pursue Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal if he becomes available, thanks to their payroll flexibility and strong postseason outlook.

Should McClanahan miss significant time, Tampa Bay may become even more aggressive in its pursuit of Skubal or another frontline starting pitcher before the deadline.

Rays' injury woes continue

McClanahan is also the second Rays pitcher to battle back issues recently, joining Cole Sulser, who was placed on the injured list with a similar problem.

Also read: Is Zack Wheeler injured? Phillies fans fear worst after ace's early exit against Marlins in series opener

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Before leaving the game, McClanahan worked 3-plus innings without allowing a hit. He struck out three batters, walked two and hit one.

With inputs from AP wire.