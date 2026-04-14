Sherrone Moore sentencing: How much jail time does ex-Michigan football head coach face? 5 things to know

Sherrone Moore, former Michigan football head coach, is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday after entering a no contest plea to two charges related to alleged inappropriate behavior involving a staff member, which ultimately resulted in his termination. Sherrone Moore, ex-Michigan football coach, is set for sentencing following a no contest plea to charges of inappropriate conduct with a staff member, which led to his firing. (Getty Images via AFP)

Moore faced charges of trespassing and the malicious use of a telecommunications device concerning his former executive assistant, Paige Shiver.

Moore was removed from his position as the head coach of the University of Michigan in December, following an investigation that concluded he had participated in “an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.”

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Allegations against Sherrone Moore Following his termination, Moore, a married man with three children, reportedly broke into Shiver's residence and threatened to end his own life. He was apprehended after Shiver reached out to law enforcement, as did his spouse.

Initially, Moore was confronted with more severe allegations, including felony home invasion. However, these charges were dismissed in return for his no contest plea to the misdemeanor offenses.

Assistant prosecutor Kati Rezmierski informed the judge that the case evolved due to “additional evidence” and investigation as well as consultation with the woman through her legal representative.

At that time, Moore's attorney asserted that the three original charges, which encompassed stalking, lacked sufficient factual or legal support.

Moore was dismissed after two seasons as the successor to Jim Harbaugh, who had secured a national championship prior to departing to coach the Los Angeles Chargers.