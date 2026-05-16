Stefon Diggs warned after Cardi B argument video viral: ‘Messing with the wrong woman…’

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs once again found themselves dominating headlines after a viral video appeared to show the pair arguing in public amid ongoing speculation surrounding their relationship. Cardi later reacted to the clip on social media, writing, “Sometimes I forget I’m a celebrity, damn y’all ain’t never cuss your baby dad out when you hungry?”

Stefon Diggs and Stefon Diggs recently became the center of online discussion after a viral public argument video surfaced on social media.(Getty Images via AFP)

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The viral moment was later discussed on “Speakeasy,” where former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho shared his thoughts on the situation and the pressures that come with celebrity relationships.

Also read: Cardi B, Stefon Diggs seen arguing? Viral video emerges outside Maryland cafe post Mother’s Day outing

Emmanuel Acho weighs in on public celebrity relationships

Acho argued that while Diggs is a major figure in the NFL, Cardi’s level of fame extends far beyond sports audiences, making public confrontations even more difficult to avoid.

“So, here’s why I don’t have grace with Stefon Diggs,” Acho said. “If you are messing with women who have the ability to forget they’re a celebrity, you’re messing with the wrong woman.”

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{{^usCountry}} He continued by explaining how public figures often lose the ability to handle disagreements privately once they reach a certain level of fame. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He continued by explaining how public figures often lose the ability to handle disagreements privately once they reach a certain level of fame. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Because in my lower level of celebrity, I’ve had conversations with men and women alike to be like, ‘Look, I don’t have the luxury of arguing in public,'” he noted. “We don’t have that luxury. So, if you’ve got beef with me, we’re going to have to argue in private. We don’t have the luxury of arguing at a restaurant. We don’t have the luxury of arguing at an airport, we don’t have that.” Cardi B and Stefon Diggs relationship draws attention {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Because in my lower level of celebrity, I’ve had conversations with men and women alike to be like, ‘Look, I don’t have the luxury of arguing in public,'” he noted. “We don’t have that luxury. So, if you’ve got beef with me, we’re going to have to argue in private. We don’t have the luxury of arguing at a restaurant. We don’t have the luxury of arguing at an airport, we don’t have that.” Cardi B and Stefon Diggs relationship draws attention {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cardi B is one of the biggest names in global music, while Diggs remains one of the NFL’s top wide receivers after his stint with the New England Patriots last season. The pair became one of the most talked-about celebrity couples after romance rumors first surfaced in October 2024 following Cardi’s split from Offset. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cardi B is one of the biggest names in global music, while Diggs remains one of the NFL’s top wide receivers after his stint with the New England Patriots last season. The pair became one of the most talked-about celebrity couples after romance rumors first surfaced in October 2024 following Cardi’s split from Offset. {{/usCountry}}

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The couple later welcomed a son together in 2025, which only intensified media attention surrounding their relationship.

Also read: Cardi B-Stefon Diggs controversy escalates amid safety concerns; new Offset claim made

Acho’s message to Diggs

As the segment continued, Acho suggested Diggs should be more cautious about handling high-profile relationships in public settings, especially after previous controversies.

“You don’t have to be at a Mother’s Day function with them, you don’t have to be out, grabbing brunch or coffee together… Pick better. You can’t come off of a case where a woman just very publicly lied on you and now be back with the woman who, ‘Oh, I forgot I was a celebrity and was yelling at you in public.’ Diggs, Cardi already made her money. She’s set for life. She ain’t gotta drop another album. You, Stefon Diggs, are not.”

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