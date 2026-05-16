...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Stefon Diggs warned after Cardi B argument video viral: ‘Messing with the wrong woman…’

Emmanuel Acho discusses the relationship dynamics between Cardi B and Stefon Diggs on 'Speakeasy', highlighting celebrity challenges.

Published on: May 16, 2026 04:34 am IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
Advertisement

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs once again found themselves dominating headlines after a viral video appeared to show the pair arguing in public amid ongoing speculation surrounding their relationship. Cardi later reacted to the clip on social media, writing, “Sometimes I forget I’m a celebrity, damn y’all ain’t never cuss your baby dad out when you hungry?”

Stefon Diggs and Stefon Diggs recently became the center of online discussion after a viral public argument video surfaced on social media.(Getty Images via AFP)

The viral moment was later discussed on “Speakeasy,” where former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho shared his thoughts on the situation and the pressures that come with celebrity relationships.

Also read: Cardi B, Stefon Diggs seen arguing? Viral video emerges outside Maryland cafe post Mother’s Day outing

Emmanuel Acho weighs in on public celebrity relationships

Acho argued that while Diggs is a major figure in the NFL, Cardi’s level of fame extends far beyond sports audiences, making public confrontations even more difficult to avoid.

“So, here’s why I don’t have grace with Stefon Diggs,” Acho said. “If you are messing with women who have the ability to forget they’re a celebrity, you’re messing with the wrong woman.”

The couple later welcomed a son together in 2025, which only intensified media attention surrounding their relationship.

Also read: Cardi B-Stefon Diggs controversy escalates amid safety concerns; new Offset claim made

Acho’s message to Diggs

As the segment continued, Acho suggested Diggs should be more cautious about handling high-profile relationships in public settings, especially after previous controversies.

“You don’t have to be at a Mother’s Day function with them, you don’t have to be out, grabbing brunch or coffee together… Pick better. You can’t come off of a case where a woman just very publicly lied on you and now be back with the woman who, ‘Oh, I forgot I was a celebrity and was yelling at you in public.’ Diggs, Cardi already made her money. She’s set for life. She ain’t gotta drop another album. You, Stefon Diggs, are not.”

 
cardi b nfl sports
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Home / Sports / US Sports / Stefon Diggs warned after Cardi B argument video viral: ‘Messing with the wrong woman…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.