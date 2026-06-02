Stephen A. Smith gives bold A.J. Brown vs. Stefon Diggs verdict amid Patriots trade buzz; ‘He clearly…’

For the past several months, speculation has linked Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown to a potential move to the New England Patriots.

A.J. Brown entered the league in 2019 with the Tennessee Titans and played under then-head coach Vrabel during the early years of his professional career.(X/@MySportsUpdate)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The rumors gained traction largely because Brown previously played under current Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. Brown entered the league in 2019 with the Tennessee Titans and played under then-head coach Vrabel during the early years of his professional career.

Some reports have suggested Brown could end up in New England by June 1, 2026, a key date on the NFL calendar that carries significant salary-cap implications for teams considering major roster moves.

Stephen A. Smith's blunt take on Brown rumors

Now, ESPN journalist Stephen A. Smith has weighed in on the speculation, offering a blunt assessment of the potential trade that would reunite Eagles wide receiver with his former coach Vrabel, in New England.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Obviously, A.J. Brown wants to be back with Vrabel, and he clearly believes he's better than Stefon Diggs,” Stephen A. Smith said during Monday's episode of ESPN's First Take. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Obviously, A.J. Brown wants to be back with Vrabel, and he clearly believes he's better than Stefon Diggs,” Stephen A. Smith said during Monday's episode of ESPN's First Take. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} He also mentioned that, “I know it’s going to happen and it’s necessary.” Brown to Patriots rumors center on June 1 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also mentioned that, “I know it’s going to happen and it’s necessary.” Brown to Patriots rumors center on June 1 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the trade speculation was also a topic on Monday's live stream of The Pat McAfee Show, where the host referenced NFL insider Adam Schefter suggesting that a trade sending Brown to the New England Patriots could happen within the next 24 hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the trade speculation was also a topic on Monday's live stream of The Pat McAfee Show, where the host referenced NFL insider Adam Schefter suggesting that a trade sending Brown to the New England Patriots could happen within the next 24 hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

There have also been unconfirmed reports linking A.J. Brown to Massachusetts.

During a previous episode of Felger & Mazz, Jim Murray of 98.5 The Sports Hub claimed he had heard Brown was exploring condos in Boston. However, it remains part of the broader rumor mill surrounding Brown's future.

Why Brown trade rumors remain unresolved

One of the main reasons a trade has not materialized is the salary cap impact. Brown's contract would have on the Eagles' salary-cap situation.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated, trading A.J. Brown before June 1 would have forced the Eagles to absorb his full $43 million dead-cap hit in 2026.

By waiting until after 4 p.m. on June 1, however, Philadelphia can spread that charge over two years, with $16.4 million counting against the 2026 cap and the remaining $27.1 million deferred to 2027.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Eagles would reportedly seek a first-round draft pick as part of any deal involving Brown, setting a high asking price for teams interested in acquiring the 28-year-old wide receiver.

Also read: Ex-USA Today NFL reporter alleges ‘wider issue’ in Vrabel-Russini saga: 'at least half a dozen…'

At 28, Brown remained one of the league's top receivers in 2025, finishing the season with 78 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

He also played a key role in helping the Eagles capture the Super Bowl title during the 2024–25 NFL season, adding a championship to his already impressive résumé.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON