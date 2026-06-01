Ex-USA Today NFL reporter alleges ‘wider issue’ in Vrabel-Russini saga: 'at least half a dozen…'

Mike Vrabel’s alleged affair with Dianna Russini continues to generate attention, with the controversy showing no signs of fading. The latest development comes from journalist Crissy Froyd, who has made fresh claims after previously criticizing Russini when the affair allegations first emerged. Crissy Froyd was one of the first figures to attack Dianna Russini on social media after her alleged affair with Patriots coach Mike Vrabel surfaced online. (L - New England Patriots/X; R- Crissy Froyd/Instagram)

Following the disclosure of allegations involving Dianna Russini and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, Russini posted her resignation letter from The Athletic . Soon after, journalist Crissy Froyd became one of the first figures to attack her on social media.

“We know who you really are and what you’ve been up to for years. It does so much detriment to women in sports who have done things the right way,” she posted, alleging that Russini had been asked to resign or else she would be fired.

Despite losing her role at USA Today over remarks she made about Russini, Froyd has resurfaced with a more sweeping critique, arguing that the controversy highlights what she sees as deeper, long-standing issues within the NFL media and reporting landscape.

Froyd alleges deeper issues within NFL Froyd re-entered the discussion in a Daily Mail column published after Mike Vrabel’s latest New England Patriots press conference. She wrote that she had expected reporters to directly address the controversy surrounding Vrabel and Russini.

However, according to Froyd, no one raised the issue, leaving what she viewed as the most important question of the day unasked.