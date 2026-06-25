Stephen A. Smith’s warning resurfaces amid Mamdani's growing presence around Knicks; ‘America is about Capitalism!’

Stephen A. Smith has once again sparked debate inside Democratic circles, warning that the party could hurt its national chances if it fully embraces democratic socialism. Speaking in a clip recently shared by political commentator JasonJournoDC on X, the ESPN personality said Democrats would struggle to win presidential, Senate, and House races if they followed the political path represented by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. While Smith said he personally likes Mamdani, he argued that his brand of politics does not reflect how most Americans view the economy.

Stephen A. Smith’s warning on Zohran Mamdani

Stephen A Smith’s warning returns as Zohran Mamdani’s influence grows (Stephen A Smith and Zohran Mamdani/Instagram)

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In the resurfaced clip, Stephen A. Smith delivered a blunt message about the future of the Democratic Party.

“If the Democratic Party becomes HIM, you have no chance … on a national basis in terms of the presidency, in Senate seats, seats in the House, you have NO chance.”

Smith went on to argue that while a few democratic socialists may succeed in certain areas, the broader country is different.

“You might have a Democratic Socialist sprinkled here and there, but that ain’t what America is! America is about capitalism! America is about dollars and cents! America is about an economy, a flourishing economy!”

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“And you know what it’s not about!? Free stuff. Somebody gotta say it, so I’m gon’ say it!”

The comments are not new. Smith made similar arguments during and after Mamdani’s rise in New York politics. However, the clip has gained fresh attention following recent Democratic primary races in New York.

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Zohran Mamdani’s growing influence in New York

Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist and former New York State Assembly member, became New York City’s first Muslim mayor and first South Asian mayor when he took office on January 1, 2026.

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His political influence has continued to grow. In recent New York Democratic primaries, several candidates backed by Mamdani scored notable victories over incumbents. Supporters described the results as another sign that progressive politics is gaining strength in the city.

Those developments have also revived a larger debate within the Democratic Party. Supporters of Mamdani argue that policies focused on housing, public services, and economic inequality connect with voters facing rising costs. Critics, including Smith, believe those ideas may work in heavily Democratic areas but could struggle with moderate voters across the country.

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The clip gained renewed attention after several Mamdani-endorsed candidates defeated incumbent Democrats in New York primaries, strengthening his influence within the party. Supporters of Smith argued that while Mamdani’s message may resonate in New York City, it could be difficult to sell to moderate voters in a national election.