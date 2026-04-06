Steve Kerr hails Steph Curry as 'greatest face of a franchise' ahead of return vs Rockets

Two time MVP Stephen Curry is set to return to Houston for Warriors night after missing 27 consecutive games due to knee injury. Curry has faced some of the “long, dark days” in the rehab due to injury in his right knee over the past two months. Reportedly, the recovery took longer than he had expected it to.

Curry is all set to return to the game when the Golden State Warriors will be hosting Houston on Sunday night. Curry had missed 27 games since January. It would be his first game since January 30 against Detroit.

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What the coach says "These last 12 years have really shown that we've been able to play a really entertaining style and win championships. Frankly, Steph is responsible for more of that than anyone. One of the greatest players of all time, but he's the greatest face of a franchise in any sport that I've ever seen," coach Steve Kerr said.

Curry scrimmaged with warriors so that he could be back on the field before the season ends. He has reportedly remained determined to get back on the field as the warriors will head for SoFi Play-In Tournament.

“We want to bring joy to this building, we want to bring joy to our fans, that’s what this is about. It’s about winning, yes, but it’s about people really enjoying coming to the building and watching our team play. It’s the most important thing,” coach Steve Kerr had said.

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The knee injury The injury will be listed as questionable on the report. Curry said that managing the pain has become a part of his “new normal” routine and off-season will require a reset. “I’m just happy to have a little clarity and a little window to get back out there and try to get to the level I was playing at and finish the year strong,” Curry also said after the practice on Saturday.

The player was expected to play right after the All-star break, however the date had been pushed back due to prolonged recovery of the injury. Curry had been leading the Warriors in scoring with 27.2 points per game before the injury.

This season, the Warriors have lost three straight games overall and are to be 13-25 without curry.