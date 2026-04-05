Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha shares sweet photo with Warriors star as rumors of return surface

As Stephen Curry nears his return to the Golden State Warriors' lineup, a quiet off-court moment with his wife, Ayesha Curry, has drawn attention. The star guard, in the NBA, sidelined for weeks due to a knee injury, is expected to return against the Houston Rockets on April 5. Despite speculations and growing excitement from fans, Curry is spending time with his wife away from the court. Even though he was out of the court, the Golden State Warriors were in the headlines due to their poor performance.

Ayesha Curry shares sweet photos Ayesha Curry recently shared glimpses of their time, reflecting on their journey from early years to family life. The couple, married since 2011, share four children and continues to balance public life with personal responsibilities. Read More | $150 billion mogul Warren Buffett teams up with Stephen and Ayesha Curry for famous charity lunch

Curry has been sidelined since late January, missing significant game time, but recent reports suggest he is close to making a comeback, possibly in an upcoming clash against the Houston Rockets. While fans eagerly await his return to the court, this off-court moment serves as a reminder of the balance athletes maintain between career demands and personal life. Read More | Steph Curry, wife Ayesha at the center of divorce rumors again - Here's why Before his injury, Curry averaged 27.2 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds. The stats prove the importance of Curry in Golden State. In his absence, the Warriors have struggled to maintain consistency.