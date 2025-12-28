Steph Curry, wife Ayesha at the center of divorce rumors again - Here's why

Pro basketball player Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry arrive for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum (AFP) Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha, are at the center of divorce rumors, again. Here's the truth Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha, are at the center of divorce rumors, again. On Saturday, a social media post claiming that the Golden State Warriors mainstay is separating from his better half went viral. The user, @Hoops Crave, posted a photo of the couple, saying: “Steph Curry and Ayesha are getting a divorce.”

The post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, has been liked more than 14,000 times and resposted nearly 1,500 times.

“Beautiful photo of a beautiful couple that's still going strong. Ignore the parody noise,” one person wrote in the comment section.

“Has he transferred all his assets to his mum's name??” a second person asked.

Steph Curry, Ayesha divorce rumors: What's the truth

This is not the first time the couple has faced such rumors. Back in October, Ayesha, on the Call Her Daddy podcast, opened up about her changed views on marriage and motherhood.

While speaking with host Alex Cooper, she said, “I didn’t want kids. I didn’t want to get married. I thought I was going to be ‘career girl,’ and that’s it,” Ayesha said on the podcast. “After we got married, we found out we were pregnant so quickly, I didn’t even have time to think about what I wanted anymore.”

The comment caught up with Curry fans, who speculated whether the two were getting divorced. However, this is not true.

The two shut down the speculation by sharing a heartfelt post. Steph wrote: “Life’s been throwing some jabs lately, but it’s always a reminder that I’ve got my backbone and my rock with me through it all. Love you, my woman”, alongside a sweet photo of the couple together.

Aysha also shared a family picture featuring Steph and the four kids, captioning it, “Life lately.”

The verdict

The rumors on Saturday started with a parody account's post. There is no evidence to suggest that Stephen and Ayesha Curry are getting a divorce.