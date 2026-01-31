Was Steve Kerr fired? Truth behind viral post about the Golden State Warriors coach

The claim originated from the account @JakeMorrisonNBA, which posted, "The Golden State Warriors have fired Steve Kerr. More details are expected to release."

On Friday, Golden State Warriors fans were thrown into a frenzy after a viral post on X (formerly Twitter) falsely claimed that head coach Steve Kerr had been fired.

The post quickly gained traction, racking up more than two million views within hours and triggering a wave of mixed reactions from fans.

One person wrote, "Damn!!! Who could have thought this would happen?"

Another added, “Really?? Wow. He's such a great coach and an even better person."

A third user commented, “Now he can devote all his time to being a political pundit and they can get someone who can devote all their time to coaching."

Another expressed, "They didn’t even give dude a chance to resign after all he’s done for them?"

The truth Steve Kerr has not been fired. The viral post is false.

The account @JakeMorrisonNBA is a satirical X account known for posting misleading content. There has been no official statement from the Golden State Warriors, the NBA, or any credible reporter suggesting Kerr has been dismissed.

Steve Kerr's legacy Steve Kerr remains one of the most accomplished figures in NBA history. As a player, he won five NBA championships, including three with the Chicago Bulls from 1996 to 1998 alongside Michael Jordan, and two with the San Antonio Spurs in 1999 and 2003. He holds the NBA record for career three-point percentage at .454 and won the 1997 Three-Point Contest.

As head coach of the Golden State Warriors since 2014, Kerr has led the team to four NBA championships in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022. He was named NBA Coach of the Year in 2016 and recognized among the Top 15 Coaches in NBA History. He also guided Team USA to Olympic gold in 2024.