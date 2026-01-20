What happened to Jimmy Butler? MRI reveals devastating setback for Golden State Warriors

Jimmy Butler injury update: The Golden State Warriors experienced a significant setback with the announcement that Jimmy Butler has torn his right ACL, resulting in his absence for the rest of the season, ESPN reported.

This injury took place during Monday night’s 135–112 win against the Miami Heat, abruptly interrupting the team’s recent improvement in performance.

Also Read: US anthem heckler at NBA Game in London draws huge cheers with 3-word blunt message for Trump: Watch

What happened to Jimmy Butler? All we know about his MRI report Butler suffered an injury in the third quarter of Monday's match against his previous team, the Miami Heat, when Butler landed awkwardly in the paint after making contact with Davion Mitchell, who was penalized for a foul.

Butler was assisted off the court and was set to undergo an MRI, with the team initially intending to wait until Tuesday for further information. However, overnight, ESPN reported that Butler had suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament, an injury that generally necessitates several months of rehabilitation.

The event immediately silenced the arena. Butler's knee buckled upon landing, causing him to remain on the ground for several minutes, grimacing while holding onto the joint as teammates and staff gathered around him.

When he finally managed to stand, he required assistance from Gary Payton II and Buddy Hield, unable to bear any weight on his right leg as he was led to the locker room.

Despite being in evident pain, Butler's competitive spirit emerged. He called for two free throws from the ground, a request that Warriors head coach Steve Kerr immediately noticed.

“We're all really concerned but we'll know more after the MRI,” Kerr stated after the game. “Everybody is subdued because of the injury, waiting to hear the news.”