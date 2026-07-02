Taylor Swift reportedly invites Knicks championship starters to wedding; inside her years-long bond with the franchise

The New York Knicks could be returning to Madison Square Garden this week, but they may not be the main attraction. Their championship offseason could soon feature another major celebration grabbing the spotlight.

Taylor Swift invites NBA champions

Taylor Swift and fiancé Travis Kelce have reportedly invited the starting five of the New York Knicks to their wedding celebration. (L - Jalen Brunson/IG ; R - Taylor Swift/IG)

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According to Page Six, Taylor Swift and fiancé Travis Kelce have reportedly invited the entire starting five of the New York Knicks to their wedding celebration on Friday.

The reported guest list includes several of the players who helped guide New York to its first NBA championship in more than five decades.

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{{^usCountry}} The outlet reported that Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns were all invited. The Knicks have not commented publicly on whether the invitations were received or accepted. Swift backed Knicks playoff run {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The outlet reported that Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns were all invited. The Knicks have not commented publicly on whether the invitations were received or accepted. Swift backed Knicks playoff run {{/usCountry}}

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The invitations come after Swift was a regular supporter during New York's postseason run.

She attended two Knicks playoff victories from courtside, including the memorable Game 4 NBA Finals comeback in which the team erased a 29-point deficit to claim a one-point win.

Swift and Kelce also traveled to watch the Knicks during the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

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Despite the reported invitations, it remains unknown whether any Knicks players plan to attend the ceremony.

Longtime Knicks connection

Swift has become closely linked to the NFL through her relationship with Travis Kelce, however, her connection to the New York Knicks predates their romance by several years.

In a 2013 interview with Time, she revealed that her admiration for the franchise grew through her friendship with former Knicks standout Amar'e Stoudemire and his wife, Alexis.

Reflecting on that connection, she said, “I’ve always had this sort of love of the Knicks, just because Amar’e is so cool.”

She has also recalled participating in a Knicks Kids Talent Competition at Madison Square Garden during her childhood, describing the event as one that helped create a lasting bond with both the iconic venue and the team.

Star-studded wedding expected

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The wedding is expected to draw more than 1,000 guests, with reports indicating a rehearsal dinner will take place the night before at the Infosys Theater inside Madison Square Garden.

Although neither Swift nor Kelce's representatives have confirmed the event, reports suggest the venue is being transformed for the celebration.

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Rumored performers include Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw, while expected attendees reportedly include Selena Gomez, Mariska Hargitay, Gigi Hadid, as well as several members of the Kansas City Chiefs.

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