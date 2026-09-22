Taylor Swift Chiefs appearance leads to surprise sellout: Here’s why

The Kansas City Chiefs have opened the season with two straight wins at Arrowhead Stadium, including a thrilling overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. But the team's perfect home start has not been the only talking point surrounding those games.

Taylor Swift wore a red Kansas City Chiefs tank top. (AP Photo)

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Taylor Swift has attended both matchups, with broadcast cameras repeatedly showing her cheering enthusiastically for her husband, Travis Kelce.

Her appearance against the Colts, however, created another buzz of its own after fans quickly turned their attention to what she was wearing.

Swift’s outfit choice sparks market frenzy

Swift wore a red Kansas City Chiefs tank top from her friend Erin Andrews’ WEAR collection while watching the Sunday Night Football matchup. The Kansas City Chiefs WEAR by Erin Andrews Women's Colorblock Tank Top originally retailed for $39.99.

The outfit choice quickly caught the attention of Swifties and Chiefs fans, and the exact tank top was soon reported sold out on the team's official website. Reports also indicated that the item disappeared from several other retailers following Swift's appearance.

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Front Office Sports posted on X, “The Chiefs tank top Taylor Swift wore to Sunday's game is already sold out on the team's official shop.”

What Swift wore at Arrowhead

The tank features a red-and-black color-block design, distressed Chiefs graphics and a sleeveless cut. Made from 100% cotton, it was designed as a casual game-day piece rather than a traditional team jersey.

Swift paired the Chiefs-themed top with light-wash jeans and a black belt, keeping the overall look relaxed while allowing the red tank to stand out.

She completed the outfit with diamond hoop earrings, a pendant necklace and her Cartier Love Unlimited bracelet.

Chiefs tank top availability remains limited

The biggest issue for fans looking to recreate Swift's game-day look is now finding the exact top in stock. It was originally listed at $39.99 through official Chiefs and NFL retailers, but inventory changed quickly after Sunday's game.

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The exact Colorblock Tank Top was carried by the official NFL Shop, the Kansas City Chiefs Shop and Fanatics. However, availability has been changing rapidly, with multiple reports confirming that the Swift-worn version sold out.