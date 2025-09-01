Taylor Ward injury update: What happened to Los Angeles Angels left fielder?

Los Angeles Angels left fielder Taylor Ward suffered a serious injury to his face after colliding with the outfield wall during the game against the Houston Astros on Sunday. Ward was going for a catch in the eighth inning of the game when he collided with the outfield wall face-first. Los Angeles Angels left fielder Taylor Ward is treated for injury against the Houston Astros in Houston.(AP)

Soon after, he fell to the ground holding his face, and then walked off to the Los Angeles bullpen, facing away from the camera at Daikin Park. Relief pitcher Andrew Chafin quickly came to him and held a towel to his face. Ward was then carted off the field as he kept holding the towel.

Here's the video of the moment:

As Ward was replaced on the field by Christian Moore, he was treated by medical staff from both teams. Based on the initial reports, it seems that Ward suffered a laceration to his face. However, the Angels are yet to issue an official update.

Some reports stated that the Ward had a cut above his right eye. He seemed to be seriously hurt as he was seen resting his head on the shoulder of an Angels backroom staff member, while he was being carted off. Blood was also seen on his face and on the cloth that he held to his face. Before his exit, Ward was 0-for-1 to go with three walks.

The Angels won the game at Daikin Park 0-3. They again face the Houston Astros on Monday evening.

Ray Montgomery Provides Update

The Los Angeles Angels interim manager, Ray Montgomery, spoke to the media after the game and discussed Taylor Ward's condition. SoCal's Angels beat reporter, Jeff Fletcher, said on X that Montgomery said Ward's eye "seemed okay when they went out to see him."

"He has a cut above his eye. He went for some stitches and further evaluation," he added.

It's not clear if Taylor Ward will feature in Monday's clash with the Astros.