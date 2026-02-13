Texans, county in agreement on training facility

The county commission in Harris County, Texas, approved an agreement to work with the Houston Texans to build a new headquarters and training facility on Thursday.

The Texans want to build on a portion of an 83-acre site in northwest Harris County and do so in a public-private partnership with the county and real estate developer Howard Hughes Holdings.

It has not been announced how much the project would cost and how much each party would pay.

The Texans currently use their home stadium, NRG Stadium, for its offices and training facility one of just three NFL teams to do so.

The team leases the stadium from the county, a deal that expires in 2032. The other tenant is the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, and that sometimes leaves the Texans without the full access the team needs.

"To be able to move off-site would be more optimal for us," Texans owner Cal McNair told the Houston Chronicle. "This would allow us to really be able to focus the organization and get us all in one place and not have all these distractions to the team.

"We want something world class to match where we're headed, and to be competitive on the business side and on the football side. I think this allows us to do this a little bit better."

The plan calls for the Texans to occupy 22 acres. Planned for the rest of the site is a collection of retail, restaurant, entertainment, commercial, hotel and medical buildings for the fast-growing part of the county.

The Texans would hold training camp at the new venue. Planners are targeting a 2029 opening.

The area is about 35 miles from the stadium.

Field Level Media

