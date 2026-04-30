Miami , Sahith Theegala could emerge as a dark horse, alongside fellow Indian American Akshay Bhatia as the PGA TOUR returns this week to the iconic Trump National Doral Golf Club, where the famed Blue Monster course hosts the Cadillac Championship.

Theegala and Bhatia could spring a surprise at Cadillac

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A third Indian origin player, Sudarshan Yellamaraju is also in the field.

The trio could spring a surprise this week, as Masters champion Rory McIlroy has skipped the event, which will now make World No.1 Scottie Scheffler a strong favourite at the event.

It is the fifth USD 20m Signature Event of the 2026 season and the tournament promises a stacked field and compelling early-round pairings in a no-cut format in South Florida.

All eyes will be on the marquee grouping featuring Scheffler and world No. 4 Cameron Young.

Scheffler arrives in strong form after back-to-back runner-up finishes at the Masters and the RBC Heritage. Meanwhile, Young returns to Florida riding the confidence of his victory at The Players Championship, looking to replicate that success in the Sunshine State.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Theegala continues to impress with his consistency. While he is still searching for his first win of the 2026 season, Theegala has already recorded four top-10 finishes in 11 starts, including one in his last four outings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Theegala continues to impress with his consistency. While he is still searching for his first win of the 2026 season, Theegala has already recorded four top-10 finishes in 11 starts, including one in his last four outings. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} His aggressive style and short-game creativity make him a dangerous presence on a demanding layout like the Blue Monster. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His aggressive style and short-game creativity make him a dangerous presence on a demanding layout like the Blue Monster. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Joining him in the spotlight is Bhatia, who has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting young talents on TOUR. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Joining him in the spotlight is Bhatia, who has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting young talents on TOUR. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bhatia has already notched a victory this season and has demonstrated remarkable composure in high-pressure situations. Known for his fluid swing and fearless scoring ability, he has also delivered several low rounds in strong fields, signalling his readiness to contend regularly at elite events. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhatia has already notched a victory this season and has demonstrated remarkable composure in high-pressure situations. Known for his fluid swing and fearless scoring ability, he has also delivered several low rounds in strong fields, signalling his readiness to contend regularly at elite events. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Among the notable European pairings, Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood reunite as Ryder Cup teammates still searching for their first wins of the season. Another intriguing duo features Chris Gotterup and Hideki Matsuyama.

Fan favourites Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas will once again tee it up together, continuing a lifelong friendship that dates back to their junior golf days.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON