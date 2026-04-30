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Theegala and Bhatia could spring a surprise at Cadillac

Theegala and Bhatia could spring a surprise at Cadillac

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 08:13 pm IST
PTI |
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Miami , Sahith Theegala could emerge as a dark horse, alongside fellow Indian American Akshay Bhatia as the PGA TOUR returns this week to the iconic Trump National Doral Golf Club, where the famed Blue Monster course hosts the Cadillac Championship.

Theegala and Bhatia could spring a surprise at Cadillac

A third Indian origin player, Sudarshan Yellamaraju is also in the field.

The trio could spring a surprise this week, as Masters champion Rory McIlroy has skipped the event, which will now make World No.1 Scottie Scheffler a strong favourite at the event.

It is the fifth USD 20m Signature Event of the 2026 season and the tournament promises a stacked field and compelling early-round pairings in a no-cut format in South Florida.

All eyes will be on the marquee grouping featuring Scheffler and world No. 4 Cameron Young.

Scheffler arrives in strong form after back-to-back runner-up finishes at the Masters and the RBC Heritage. Meanwhile, Young returns to Florida riding the confidence of his victory at The Players Championship, looking to replicate that success in the Sunshine State.

Among the notable European pairings, Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood reunite as Ryder Cup teammates still searching for their first wins of the season. Another intriguing duo features Chris Gotterup and Hideki Matsuyama.

Fan favourites Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas will once again tee it up together, continuing a lifelong friendship that dates back to their junior golf days.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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