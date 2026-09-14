Tom Aspinall wife, kids and net worth in focus as he vacates UFC heavyweight title: 'I'm dealing with…'

Tom Aspinall has declared that he is relinquishing the UFC heavyweight title due to difficulties in obtaining medical clearance to compete again, stemming from a persistent eye injury.

Tom Aspinall has announced his decision to forfeit the UFC heavyweight title as he faces challenges in securing medical clearance to return to competition, which is a result of a lingering eye injury. (Instagram)

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The 33-year-old Brit has not participated in a fight since October, when his initial title defense concluded as a no-contest in the first round, following multiple eye pokes delivered by Ciryl Gane.

Tom Aspinall's multiple eye surgeries

Aspinall could not proceed with the fight that evening in Abu Dhabi, and the following months required several eye surgeries. Although Aspinall eventually resumed training, UFC President Dana White suggested on Saturday that the organization may consider stripping the Manchester fighter of his title.

On Monday morning, Aspinall issued a statement, stating: "Ongoing eye complications mean I cannot get cleared to fight right now. I've had multiple surgeries, accidents and infections, and done everything possible to get back to competing.

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Stressing that he understands that there have been inquiries regarding his silence, he said that he is consistently adhered to the guidance of the UFC, prioritizing his recovery. “I have now made the decision to vacate the Heavyweight Title,” he said.

"I asked the UFC to allow me to make this statement because I don't want to hold the Heavyweight division up. I know what it's like to have your career put on hold and I want the other fighters to have the opportunity to compete for the title.

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“The UFC and Hunter [Campbell, UFC CBO] have been informed every step of the way and have seen the tests, procedures and medical information relating to my eyes. We have worked closely with different doctors and specialists to try and make my return happen but, unfortunately, it is simply not possible right now.”

He further explained that taking a break from the title does not equate to abandoning the sport or his aspirations. Aspinall said he will persist in doing everything necessary to regain his health, obtain clearance, and return to competition at the earliest opportunity.

"What makes this particularly difficult is that many of the complications I'm dealing with are a result of fouls that changed the course of my career. Fighters rely on officials to enforce the rules and protect us in those moments, and it's hard to still be dealing with the consequences today.

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"Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this absolute nightmare. I'll be back as soon as I'm medically able to be."

In June, Gane faced Alex Pereira for the interim title at the White House, securing victory through a second-round stoppage. The French fighter is now anticipated to be promoted to the position of regular champion. Pereira recently hinted at the possibility of a rematch with Gane, asserting that Gane delivered several illegal punches just prior to the stoppage.

Aspinall's remark regarding understanding “what it's like to have your career put on hold” alluded to his own experience with Jon Jones.

In early 2023, Jones secured the heavyweight championship. However, he sustained an injury just weeks prior to his first title defense scheduled for November. Consequently, he did not return to defend his title until November 2024. Aspinall, who claimed the interim title in November 2023, was unable to unify the championships against Jones during this period. Instead, he chose to defend the interim title – a rare decision – and successfully defeated Curtis Blaydes in July 2024 to maintain his status.

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The matchup between Jones and Aspinall appeared imminent, yet the American spent several months hesitating to agree to a fight with Aspinall. Ultimately, he announced his retirement in the summer of 2025, having kept Aspinall out of competition for an entire year.

Tom Aspinall family and net worth: Here's what we know

Tom maintains a degree of privacy regarding his personal life. His wife, Justyna Aspinall, hails from Poland, and Tom has expressed a fondness for Poland due to his family ties. They are parenting three children—two twin sons and another child.

Tom has candidly discussed one of his sons' autism diagnosis.

"He's really social - he loves strangers," Aspinall stated. “He'll go and sit on anybody's knee. I know some autistic children and they can't be around strangers at all. Every autistic person and child is completely different and you have to know their triggers and what sets them off.

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"If there's something that's overwhelming for him, he won't communicate. He'll shut down straight away.

"Sometimes with autistic people, and children in particular, they are perfectionists, so if a toy, for example, isn't moving in the way that they want it to move, that can be the end of their little world."

Tom Aspinall's net worth is estimated to be around $3 million, while the total estimated net worth of his family household ranges from $6 million to $8 million, as per Times of India.