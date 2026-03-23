Canadian mother, 7-year-old daughter with autism arrested by ICE; husband says ‘she’s traumatized’

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested a Canadian woman and her seven-year-old daughter, who has autism, a week ago. The duo, originally from British Columbia, has now been moved to a well-known detention facility and have been urged to “self-deport”, stated her husband, who mentioned that the ordeal has left them “traumatized.” Tania Warner with her daughter Ayla Luca (X@typocatCAv2)

Tania Warner and her daughter Ayla Luca relocated to the US five years ago after Warner's marriage to Edward Warner, a citizen of the US.

The family resides in Kingsville, Texas, and were on their way home from a baby shower in Raymondville on March 14 when they were intercepted at a border patrol checkpoint in Sarita.

Since that time, Warner stated that he has only been able to engage in brief telephone conversations with his wife, which typically last no longer than a few minutes.

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Warner says wife Tania Warner is ‘traumatized’ Speaking about his conversation with the wife, he said, “She says she’s traumatized … They’re not good,” The Guardian reported.

According to Warner, Tania was informed she could be released if she consented to “self-deport” to Canada.

“We don’t want that at all. They are my family,” he added.

Warner asserted that his family has been unlawfully detained, adding that Tania's documentation to reside and work in the United States is valid until 2030.

Meanwhile, Amber Sinclair, Tania's cousin, stated that she possesses a social security card and also holds a valid visa, which remains effective until 2030. “That’s good until 2030, so I don’t understand why they’re stopping her and detaining her," as per The Guardian.

She mentioned that the family is urgently trying to gather sufficient funds to secure legal assistance.

Global Affairs Canada reacts Global Affairs Canada, the federal ministry responsible for consular services and diplomatic relations, announced on Thursday that it was “aware of multiple cases of Canadians currently or previously in immigration-related detention in the US.”

“Consular officials advocate for Canadian citizens abroad and raise concerns about justified and serious complaints of ill-treatment or discrimination with the local authorities but cannot exempt Canadians from local legal processes,” a spokesperson stated. “Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed.”