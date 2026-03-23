Canadian mother, 7-year-old daughter with autism arrested by ICE; husband says ‘she’s traumatized’
ICE arrested a Canadian woman and her autistic daughter in Texas, prompting concerns over their detention.
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested a Canadian woman and her seven-year-old daughter, who has autism, a week ago. The duo, originally from British Columbia, has now been moved to a well-known detention facility and have been urged to “self-deport”, stated her husband, who mentioned that the ordeal has left them “traumatized.”
Tania Warner and her daughter Ayla Luca relocated to the US five years ago after Warner's marriage to Edward Warner, a citizen of the US.
The family resides in Kingsville, Texas, and were on their way home from a baby shower in Raymondville on March 14 when they were intercepted at a border patrol checkpoint in Sarita.
Since that time, Warner stated that he has only been able to engage in brief telephone conversations with his wife, which typically last no longer than a few minutes.
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Warner says wife Tania Warner is ‘traumatized’
Speaking about his conversation with the wife, he said, “She says she’s traumatized … They’re not good,” The Guardian reported.
According to Warner, Tania was informed she could be released if she consented to “self-deport” to Canada.
“We don’t want that at all. They are my family,” he added.
Warner asserted that his family has been unlawfully detained, adding that Tania's documentation to reside and work in the United States is valid until 2030.
Meanwhile, Amber Sinclair, Tania's cousin, stated that she possesses a social security card and also holds a valid visa, which remains effective until 2030. “That’s good until 2030, so I don’t understand why they’re stopping her and detaining her," as per The Guardian.
She mentioned that the family is urgently trying to gather sufficient funds to secure legal assistance.
Global Affairs Canada reacts
Global Affairs Canada, the federal ministry responsible for consular services and diplomatic relations, announced on Thursday that it was “aware of multiple cases of Canadians currently or previously in immigration-related detention in the US.”
“Consular officials advocate for Canadian citizens abroad and raise concerns about justified and serious complaints of ill-treatment or discrimination with the local authorities but cannot exempt Canadians from local legal processes,” a spokesperson stated. “Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More