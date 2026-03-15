‘Main bas wahi karta hoon jo theek lagta hai’: Akshay Kumar on Nationalist hero tag and Canadian passport debate

Actor Akshay Kumar addressed the debate around his “nationalist hero” image during a conversation about his acting journey at a recent event. The actor spoke about his film choices, the criticism he has received over the years, and the controversy surrounding his former Canadian passport. Akshay Kumar tackled the debate over his nationalist image and Canadian passport during a recent event.

Akshay Kumar opens up about Nationalist Hero image During the India Today Conclave, Rajdeep Sardesai pointed out that many of Akshay Kumar’s films, including Kesari series, Airlift, Baby, and Mission Mangal, to name a few, revolve around themes of national pride and security. He asked whether Akshay had deliberately chosen these projects to cultivate a nationalist image, especially given that critics questioned his patriotism because of his Canadian citizenship at the time.

Responding to the question, Akshay rejected the idea that he takes up films to create a particular public image. “Sir, me koi bhi kaam karta hoon, koi image banane ke liye nahi karta. Main bohot sare kaam karta hoon lekin koi Nationalist image banane ke liye nahi kar raha hoon. Main kaam karta hoon kyunki mujhe theek lagta hai. Mujhye lagta hai ye mujhe karna chahiye, main kar leta hoon. (Sir, I don’t do any work to build an image. I do many kinds of work, but not to create a nationalist image. I take up projects simply because they feel right to me.)”

The actor also addressed the long-running controversy around his Canadian passport, saying he has spoken about it several times before. “Vese to main ye pehle kayi baar keh chuka hoon ki haan Canadian mera passport tha… meri 16,17 films flop ho gayi thi. Mere pass kaam tha, lekin bas last ki 3-4 filmein bachi hui thi to mene socha ki yar kuch na kuch aur to aadmi karta hai. (I have said this many times. Yes, I had a Canadian passport. At one point, around 16–17 of my films had flopped, and only a few were left to release, so I started thinking about what else I could do.)

Akshay on why he got Canadian passport Akshay explained that during that difficult phase, a friend in Canada had suggested starting a small business there. While exploring that possibility, he got an opportunity to obtain a Canadian passport. However, the situation soon changed. The actor said the few films that were pending release performed well, and he started receiving more work in the industry again. Because of that, he decided not to pursue moving to Canada.

Akshay also stressed that the passport never defined his identity. “Mera hamesha Hindustan se poora naata hai, main Hindustani hoon aur hamesha rahunga. (I have always had a deep connection with India. I am Indian and will always remain Indian.)"

He also pointed out that despite the criticism, he has consistently paid taxes in India. According to the actor, people often focus on one controversy while ignoring everything else about a person.

Akshay's upcoming films On the work front, Akshay has a packed slate of upcoming projects across genres. He will next be seen in the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, which is scheduled to hit theatres on April 10, 2026. The film marks the reunion of the actor-director duo known for several popular comedies. In addition, Akshay will appear in the thriller Haiwaan alongside Saif Ali Khan, where he is expected to play a negative role; the film is slated for release in August 2026.

The actor has also officially joined Golmaal 5, directed by Rohit Shetty, marking his first appearance in the popular comedy franchise alongside Ajay Devgn and the original Golmaal gang. Another big project on his slate is the ensemble comedy Welcome to the Jungle, the third instalment in the Welcome franchise, scheduled for release in June 2026.