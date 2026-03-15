‘Main bas wahi karta hoon jo theek lagta hai’: Akshay Kumar on Nationalist hero tag and Canadian passport debate
Akshay Kumar addressed his nationalist image and the controversy over his Canadian passport and had this to say.
Actor Akshay Kumar addressed the debate around his “nationalist hero” image during a conversation about his acting journey at a recent event. The actor spoke about his film choices, the criticism he has received over the years, and the controversy surrounding his former Canadian passport.
Akshay Kumar opens up about Nationalist Hero image
During the India Today Conclave, Rajdeep Sardesai pointed out that many of Akshay Kumar’s films, including Kesari series, Airlift, Baby, and Mission Mangal, to name a few, revolve around themes of national pride and security. He asked whether Akshay had deliberately chosen these projects to cultivate a nationalist image, especially given that critics questioned his patriotism because of his Canadian citizenship at the time.
Responding to the question, Akshay rejected the idea that he takes up films to create a particular public image. “Sir, me koi bhi kaam karta hoon, koi image banane ke liye nahi karta. Main bohot sare kaam karta hoon lekin koi Nationalist image banane ke liye nahi kar raha hoon. Main kaam karta hoon kyunki mujhe theek lagta hai. Mujhye lagta hai ye mujhe karna chahiye, main kar leta hoon. (Sir, I don’t do any work to build an image. I do many kinds of work, but not to create a nationalist image. I take up projects simply because they feel right to me.)”
The actor also addressed the long-running controversy around his Canadian passport, saying he has spoken about it several times before. “Vese to main ye pehle kayi baar keh chuka hoon ki haan Canadian mera passport tha… meri 16,17 films flop ho gayi thi. Mere pass kaam tha, lekin bas last ki 3-4 filmein bachi hui thi to mene socha ki yar kuch na kuch aur to aadmi karta hai. (I have said this many times. Yes, I had a Canadian passport. At one point, around 16–17 of my films had flopped, and only a few were left to release, so I started thinking about what else I could do.)
Akshay on why he got Canadian passport
Akshay explained that during that difficult phase, a friend in Canada had suggested starting a small business there. While exploring that possibility, he got an opportunity to obtain a Canadian passport. However, the situation soon changed. The actor said the few films that were pending release performed well, and he started receiving more work in the industry again. Because of that, he decided not to pursue moving to Canada.
Akshay also stressed that the passport never defined his identity. “Mera hamesha Hindustan se poora naata hai, main Hindustani hoon aur hamesha rahunga. (I have always had a deep connection with India. I am Indian and will always remain Indian.)"
He also pointed out that despite the criticism, he has consistently paid taxes in India. According to the actor, people often focus on one controversy while ignoring everything else about a person.
Akshay's upcoming films
On the work front, Akshay has a packed slate of upcoming projects across genres. He will next be seen in the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, which is scheduled to hit theatres on April 10, 2026. The film marks the reunion of the actor-director duo known for several popular comedies. In addition, Akshay will appear in the thriller Haiwaan alongside Saif Ali Khan, where he is expected to play a negative role; the film is slated for release in August 2026.
The actor has also officially joined Golmaal 5, directed by Rohit Shetty, marking his first appearance in the popular comedy franchise alongside Ajay Devgn and the original Golmaal gang. Another big project on his slate is the ensemble comedy Welcome to the Jungle, the third instalment in the Welcome franchise, scheduled for release in June 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
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