Tom Brady takes sly jab at Dak Prescott and Jalen Carter for NFL's ‘spitgate’ incident: ‘Just being honest’

The start of the 2025-25 NFL season saw massive controversy early on, as early as week 1, when Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter being involved in what has been dubbed as ‘spitgate’. Cameras picked up Carter seemingly spitting at Prescott and subsequently being ejected from his team’s opening game as defending Super Bowl champions, but controversy has raged as fans also spotted Prescott himself spitting at Carter earlier in the game. Tom Brady is dipping his toes into commentary and coverage following his playing days.(AP)

Confrontations between players on opposing teams isn’t rare by any means in the NFL, but in the wake of the Carter-Prescott incident, every helmet-to-helmet war of words will remind fans of the incident, and have them asking how far the players will take it. Tom Brady, NFL legend and commentating on the broadcast of the Washington Commanders vs New York Giants game, put voice to those thoughts on air as he took a not-so-subtle dig at the spitgate incident.

This time, it was Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels involved in a relatively friendly conversation with defensive end Abdul Carter on the Giants. It seemed to be a calm and friendly conversation with smiles on both ends, but Brady on commentary for Fox Sports couldn’t help himself from taking a snipe at the incident that involved the other two teams in the NFC East.

“Nobody spitting on one another, that’s a bonus right now,” said Brady from the commentary booth. His fellow commentator had a reaction, to which the seven-time Super Bowl champion responded “Just being honest.”

Considered the greatest football player of all time by many and now making a transition to the media side of things after his retirement, Brady does have the experience to speak on such matters, but clearly also brings the edge that so many throughout his playing career have found themselves on the wrong side of.

All was calm between the Commanders and the Giants as the team from the American capital ran out victors by a comfortable margin of 21-6. Things were not so happy for Jalen Carter, who was not only ejected from the game but is also in line to receive a suspension as the NFL tries to tighten their regulations on player interactions with one another. Prescott did notch the incident down to a misunderstanding and even admitted the ejection was unwarranted, which might see Carter receive a reprieve from the league.