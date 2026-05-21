Tom Brady's retirement advice to Aaron Rodgers might come in handy: ‘Its hard to give up’

Aaron Rodgers has officially revealed that the 2026 NFL season will mark the end of his legendary career. The 42-year-old made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday. At the end of the upcoming season, Rodgers will be 43, two years younger than Tom Brady when the GOAT made the call. However, the seven-time Super Bowl winner believes that it is the right decision.

Tom Brady gave Aaron Rodgers some retirement advice weeks before the Steelers QB made the call(AP)

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“Yes. This is it,” Rodgers said when asked whether 2026 would be his last year in the league. The four-time MVP officially signed a one-year, $25 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this week after months of uncertainty surrounding his future.

Tom Brady previously opened up about retirement struggles

Months before Rodgers made his announcement, Brady reflected on how difficult it was to step away from football after more than two decades in the NFL. Speaking during a FOX appearance in January 2026, Brady explained that both family priorities and emotional exhaustion played major roles in his retirement decision.

“My last season was tough,” Brady said. “I had a personal, family issue that was a challenge and it just took a lot out of me and my ability to continue to play. I had 23 years of it, so I didn’t feel like I was missing anything retiring. I had felt like this was time. I always had a goal of 45 — 45 years old, I wanted to spend time with my kids. I felt like, ‘OK, now it’s time for me to be at my kids’ games. They’ve been at enough of their dad’s games.’”

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{{^usCountry}} Brady also acknowledged how emotionally complicated retirement can become for elite quarterbacks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brady also acknowledged how emotionally complicated retirement can become for elite quarterbacks. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “It’s hard to give up football, too,” Brady added. “It’s something that we’re really good at. It’s something you love to do. You love being out there with your teammates.” Brady pointed out Rodgers’ different situation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s hard to give up football, too,” Brady added. “It’s something that we’re really good at. It’s something you love to do. You love being out there with your teammates.” Brady pointed out Rodgers’ different situation {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While comparing their situations, Brady noted that Rodgers faced a very different personal dynamic entering the later stages of his career. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While comparing their situations, Brady noted that Rodgers faced a very different personal dynamic entering the later stages of his career. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Aaron’s got his own decisions he’s got to make,” Brady said. “He doesn’t have kids. He’s trying to navigate what he wants to do post-career.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Aaron’s got his own decisions he’s got to make,” Brady said. “He doesn’t have kids. He’s trying to navigate what he wants to do post-career.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The former Patriots QB stressed that continuing to play in the NFL requires total commitment year-round, especially at quarterback. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The former Patriots QB stressed that continuing to play in the NFL requires total commitment year-round, especially at quarterback. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “To me, it’s do you want to make the commitment year-round?” Brady said. “If you don’t, well, then it’s never going to turn well when the season happens. If you want to be a great NFL player, you have to commit and be fully in. That’s the only way your team’s going to have a chance to win, especially when you’re the starting quarterback. Only Aaron can decide that for himself.” Rodgers says Mike McCarthy changed his thinking {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “To me, it’s do you want to make the commitment year-round?” Brady said. “If you don’t, well, then it’s never going to turn well when the season happens. If you want to be a great NFL player, you have to commit and be fully in. That’s the only way your team’s going to have a chance to win, especially when you’re the starting quarterback. Only Aaron can decide that for himself.” Rodgers says Mike McCarthy changed his thinking {{/usCountry}}

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Rodgers admitted Wednesday that he originally expected to retire after former Steelers coach Mike Tomlin stepped away earlier this year.

However, Pittsburgh’s decision to hire Mike McCarthy - Rodgers’ longtime coach during his Green Bay years - ultimately convinced him to return for one final season.

“When the decision was made to hire Mike, I started opening my mind back up to coming back,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers previously played 13 seasons under McCarthy with the Green Bay Packers, including their Super Bowl XLV championship run.

Aaron Rodgers still produced solid numbers in Pittsburgh

Although Rodgers is no longer the dominant dual-threat quarterback he was during his prime years in Green Bay, he still helped Pittsburgh win the AFC North title during the 2025 season.

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He finished the year with:

3,322 passing yards

24 touchdown passes

7 interceptions

65.7% completion percentage

Rodgers ranked 14th in quarterback rating at 94.8 while guiding the Steelers to the playoffs before their postseason loss to the Houston Texans.

His mobility, once considered one of the defining strengths of his game, has noticeably declined in recent seasons.

Still, Rodgers remains one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in NFL history.

Rodgers closes career as one of NFL’s all-time greats

Selected 24th overall in the 2005 NFL Draft, Rodgers built a Hall of Fame résumé that includes:

Four NFL MVP awards

10 Pro Bowl selections

Four All-Pro honors

One Super Bowl championship

He currently ranks:

Fifth all-time in passing yards (66,274)

Fourth all-time in touchdown passes (527)

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Brady, meanwhile, remains widely viewed as the NFL’s greatest quarterback ever after winning seven Super Bowls across 23 seasons before retiring at age 45.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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