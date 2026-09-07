Tommy Paul: Age, wife, children, net worth, career earnings, and more

Tommy Paul is back in the spotlight at the US Open, where the American tennis player reached the fourth round in 2026 after beating Alexander Bublik in a five-set match.

U.S. Open Tommy Paul is a top American tennis player whose career, earnings and new marriage have remained in focus in 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Paul, 29, has a career-high No. 8 ranking and is a regular name among the top American men on the ATP Tour. He represented Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics and won the Queen’s Club title that year. Away from tennis, Paul married his longtime girlfriend Paige Lorenze in July 2026.

Here is a closer look at Tommy Paul’s age, wife, children, net worth, earnings and career.

Tommy Paul age, birthplace and early tennis career

Tommy Paul was born on May 17, 1997, in Voorhees Township, New Jersey. He moved to North Carolina when he was three months old and began playing tennis at age seven after his parents introduced him to the sport.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Paul won the 2015 French Open boys’ singles title and turned professional that same year. His first ATP title came at the 2021 Stockholm Open, where he beat Taylor Fritz, Denis Shapovalov and Andy Murray during his run. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Paul won the 2015 French Open boys’ singles title and turned professional that same year. His first ATP title came at the 2021 Stockholm Open, where he beat Taylor Fritz, Denis Shapovalov and Andy Murray during his run. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

His biggest rise came in 2023 and 2024. He reached the Australian Open semifinals in 2023, then won the Dallas Open and Queen’s Club title in 2024 before competing for the United States at the Paris Olympics.

Also Read: Taylor Townsend's all-black US Open outfit for Sabalenka clash sparks mixed reactions: 'What is she wearing?'

Tommy Paul wife: Who is Paige Lorenze?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tommy Paul is married to Paige Lorenze, a creator, entrepreneur and founder of the Dairy Boy brand. The couple first connected through Instagram in 2022, and Lorenze made the first move by sending Paul a direct message.

Paul proposed in 2025, and they married on July 14, 2026, at Old Westbury Gardens on Long Island, New York. ESPN reported that several of Paul’s fellow tennis players, including Taylor Fritz, Reilly Opelka and Frances Tiafoe, attended the wedding.

Does Tommy Paul have children?

Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze do not have any children. There is no public report that the couple has welcomed a child as of September 2026.

The couple’s marriage is still new, having taken place in July. Paige has spoken about wanting children in the future.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: When Taylor Townsend opened up about her weight-loss journey and years of systemic body shaming

Tommy Paul net worth: How much is the tennis star worth?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Tommy Paul’s net worth at $8 million. His income comes mainly from professional tennis, along with sponsorship and endorsement deals.

Paul reached a career-best No. 8 in the ATP rankings in June 2025. He entered the 2026 US Open as the No. 20 seed and moved into the fourth round after his five-set win over Alexander Bublik.