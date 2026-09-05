Coco Gauff: Boyfriend, parents, age, coach, net worth and everything you need to know

Coco Gauff is one of the biggest names in tennis and is currently playing at the 2026 US Open. The 22-year-old American is the No. 4 seed in New York and has already reached the third round after beating Zeynep Sönmez and Paula Badosa. Gauff won her first Grand Slam at the 2023 US Open and added another major title at the 2025 French Open. Away from tennis, her personal life remains in focus, including her family, boyfriend, coaches and net worth. Here is what to know about Gauff as she continues her latest US Open campaign. Coco Gauff is chasing another US Open title while her family, coaches, relationship and growing net worth remain in focus. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid (REUTERS)

Coco Gauff age and tennis career Coco Gauff was born on March 13, 2004, in Atlanta, Georgia, and is 22 years old. She turned professional as a teenager and became widely known after beating Venus Williams at Wimbledon in 2019, when she was 15.

Gauff won the US Open in 2023 and the French Open in 2025. She is now trying to make another deep run in New York. At the 2026 US Open, she beat Zeynep Sönmez 6-3, 6-4 in the first round and Paula Badosa 6-4, 7-6(5) in the second round. She will next face Cristina Bucsa.

Coco Gauff parents Candi and Corey Gauff Coco's parents, Candi and Corey Gauff, played a major role in her tennis journey from the beginning. Both were college athletes. Corey played basketball at Georgia State University, while Candi competed in track and field at Florida State University.

When Coco became serious about tennis, her parents moved the family from Atlanta to Delray Beach, Florida. Candi left her teaching job and homeschooled Coco, while Corey eventually became her coach. Their decision allowed Coco to focus fully on tennis while still growing up close to her family.

Coco has often spoken about how much her parents support her. After her 2019 Wimbledon win, she said, “My dad told me I could do this when I was 8, and obviously, you never believe it.” Her father also told Teen Vogue, “She might be overnight popular, but she’s not an overnight success.”

Also Read: Does Coco Gauff have a boyfriend? American tennis player's relationship in spotlight amid Wimbledon breakthrough

Coco Gauff boyfriend Jalen Sera Gauff has been linked to Jalen Sera, an Atlanta-based artist and aspiring actor. She confirmed their relationship in 2025 after keeping his identity private for years. Gauff had earlier told TIME, “This is my first real relationship. To just have someone to talk to who is not involved in tennis at all gives me a fresh perspective.”

However, their current relationship status is not fully clear. ELLE reported in August 2026 that fans noticed Gauff had removed some photos with Sera, while neither Gauff nor Sera publicly confirmed a breakup.

Also Read: Paula Badosa: 5 things to know about her parents, boyfriend, height and friendship with Sabalenka

Coco Gauff coaches and net worth Gauff's current team includes Jean-Christophe Faurel and biomechanics specialist Gavin MacMillan. Faurel has worked with Gauff since 2019, while MacMillan joined her team in 2025 to help improve her serve. Gauff has continued working with both during her 2026 season.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gauff's net worth is estimated at $35 million. Much of her income comes from tennis prize money and major endorsement deals with brands including New Balance, Rolex, Bose, Mercedes-Benz and UPS.