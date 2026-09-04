Paula Badosa: 5 things to know about her parents, boyfriend, height and friendship with Sabalenka
Paula Badosa was previously in a high-profile, on-and-off relationship with Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas
Paula Badosa is taking on Coco Gauff in the second round of the 2026 US Open on Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Spanish former world No. 2 reached the round after beating Daria Kasatkina and has a 5-3 career head-to-head record against the No. 4 seed.
Here are five things to know about Paula Badosa:
Parents and family
Badosa was born in Manhattan to Spanish parents Josep Badosa and Mireia Gibert, who worked in fashion and art in New York in the 1990s. Her family moved back to Spain when she was around seven.
She has a younger sister, Jana, who is about 10 years younger than her.
Height
Badosa is 5 ft 11 in (1.80 m) tall.
Relationship status
Badosa was previously in a high-profile, on-and-off relationship with Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas. The pair began dating in 2023 before their relationship ended in 2025.
Tsitsipas’ mother, Yulia Salnikova, later suggested that the intense public attention surrounding the relationship had affected her son’s tennis and emotional balance.
“They were a good couple, but it was a burden for him. He was trying too hard,” she said. “The constant photos, social media, and all the media attention gradually affected him. Although he said he liked it, internally, it was piling up.”
Badosa is reportedly single.
Also Read: Tennis-Tsitsipas credits coaching change for renewed belief after Fils win
Career
Badosa reached a career-high ranking of No. 2 in 2022 and has won four WTA singles titles, including the 2021 Indian Wells title. She was named the WTA Comeback Player of the Year in 2024.
She reached her first Grand Slam semifinal at the 2025 Australian Open and also made the US Open quarterfinals in 2024. Injuries have affected her ranking in recent years, with Badosa currently sitting at No. 87.
Badosa's current coach is Pol Toledo, who has been part of her coaching team since around April 2023.
Also Read: US Open: Tearful Novak Djokovic stunned in first round
Friendship with Aryna Sabalenka
Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka share one of the closest friendships on the WTA Tour, with fans affectionately dubbing them “Sabadosa.” The pair reportedly became close after an exhibition event in 2022 and have since supported each other through injuries and personal challenges.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More