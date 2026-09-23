Panel puts all DCs on notice as 3L e-Sewa applications pending in Punjab

The Punjab Transparency and Accountability Commission (PTAC) has issued notices to all 23 deputy commissioners over the large number of applications pending beyond the prescribed timelines, directing them to ensure their expeditious disposal and strict adherence to the timelines prescribed under the Punjab Transparency and Accountability in Delivery of Public Services Act, 2018. Max pendency in Pathankot followed by Moga , Tarn Taran, shows transparency commission’s data. (Getty Images)

e-Sewa Punjab is the state government’s online public-service delivery platform through which citizens can apply for and track various government services, including caste, residence, income and birth certificates.

According to the e-Sewa pendency report for August 1 to August 31, 2026, Punjab received 10.56 lakh applications, of which 3.34 lakh, or about 32%, were pending beyond the stipulated timelines. In terms of the proportion of overdue applications, Pathankot topped the list, with 15,000 of around 30,000 applications (50%), pending beyond the prescribed deadlines.

Pathankot was followed by Moga, where 15,973 of 38,011 applications (42.02%) were overdue; Tarn Taran, with 17,440 of 43,535 (40.06%); Jalandhar, with 35,044 of 87,795 (39.92%); and Amritsar, where 36,314 of 92,981 applications (39.06%) were pending.

In separate communications dated September 21, the commission directed the deputy commissioners to review the pending applications and ensure their disposal on priority. It also asked them to ensure that reasons for delays were recorded and that pendency was monitored at the supervisory level.

In terms of the number of overdue applications, Ludhiana recorded the highest figure, with 44,160 of the 1,26,380 applications received (34%) pending beyond the deadline.

The districts with the lowest pendency rates were Mansa (10%), followed by Barnala (15%), Patiala (16%), Rupnagar (20%) and Mohali (23%).

The commission warned that failure to ensure timely disposal of applications and adherence to the prescribed timelines could attract a penalty of ₹10,000 per case.

A significant share of the overdue applications pertained to certificates and welfare services. SC caste certificates accounted for 84,769 pending applications, the highest among the listed categories. This was followed by 63,489 applications under the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheean Satkaar Yojana, 53,675 birth/non-availability certificates in urban areas and 47,872 in rural areas.

Other major categories included 43,444 OBC/BC caste certificates, 42,087 residence certificates and 33,628 income certificates. The seven categories accounted for 3,68,964 applications pending beyond the prescribed timelines.

According to notification dated August 24, 2022, issued under the Punjab Transparency and Accountability in Delivery of Public Services Act, 2018, a general caste certificate must be issued within eight working days, and an income-and-asset certificate within 15 working days. An SC caste certificate must be issued within 16 working days, and a certificate for the widow/destitute pension scheme within 31 working days.

The commission further directed appellate authorities to take suo motu notice of services pending beyond the prescribed timelines and ensure compliance with the provisions of the 2018 Act.

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What is e-Sewa Punjab?

e-Sewa Punjab is the state govt’s online public-service delivery platform through which citizens can apply for and track various government services, including caste, residence, income and birth certificates. Applications are processed by the concerned departments within the timelines prescribed under the Punjab Transparency and Accountability in Delivery of Public Services Act, 2018.

Key figures

10.56 lakh

Applications received

3.34 lakh

Applications overdue

Dists with most backlog

50%

Pathankot

42%

Moga

40%

Tarn Taran

39%

Jalandhar

39%

Amritsar

Headline Case breakup

84,769

SC caste certificates overdue

63,489

Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheean Satkaar Yojana applications overdue

53,675

Birth/non-availability certificates in urban areas