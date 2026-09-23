Uncertainty over dam water release for Ganesh immersion

PUNE: Uncertainty persists over water release into the Mula-Mutha river for Ganesh idol immersion on the festival’s final day, with the Khadakwasla dam system holding less water than at the same time last year. The irrigation department has ruled out any special release for immersion. Pune, India - April 25, 2019: Khadakwasla Dam water levelin Pune, India, on Thursday, April 25, 2019. (Photo by Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

The Khadakwasla Irrigation Division said water is released into the river only when the dam reaches full capacity and excess water flows through the spillway. There is no provision for a separate release for immersion.

“There is no special provision to release water into the river for Ganesh idol immersion. Water is released into the riverbed only when the dam reaches full capacity. At present, there is no rain and Khadakwasla dam is nearly three metres below its normal level, with storage at around 51.99%. Unless there is heavy rainfall and the dam fills up, water release is unlikely,” said Kiran Deshmukh, executive engineer, Khadakwasla Dam.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is preparing for the possibility of no dam water being released into the river on the final immersion day.

“There is no decision on releasing water as of now. Given the current situation, it appears unlikely that water will be released. If there is good rainfall and the situation warrants the release of water, it will be done,” said Santosh Warule, head of the PMC’s solid waste management department.

“The situation will become clear only on the final day. However, we will make arrangements considering the possibility that there may be no dam water in the Mula-Mutha river,” Warule said.

Traditionally, the irrigation department releases water into the Mula-Mutha on the second, fifth and 10th days of the 10-day Ganesh festival to facilitate immersion. Around 0.2 TMC is generally released for the festival across these days. However, no dam water was released on either the second or fifth day this year.

According to data recorded at 6am on Tuesday, the four-dam system — Khadakwasla, Panshet, Warasgaon and Temghar — held 28.20 TMC, or 96.75% of combined capacity, compared with 29.12 TMC (99.89%) at the same time last year.

Khadakwasla currently holds 1.03 TMC, or 51.99% of its capacity, after receiving 3 mm of rainfall and an inflow of 22 cusecs.