Spain coach Luis de la Fuente will not allow the World Cup winners to rest on their laurels as they get back into action this week for the first time since their triumph. World Cup 'not enough' as Spain begin next chapter

La Roja may have conquered Europe in 2024 and then the world this summer, but when they face England in the Nations League on Saturday, they will be seeking to improve.

De la Fuente said in the aftermath of the World Cup final victory over Argentina in New Jersey in July, he was already looking to the future.

The 65-year-old signed a contract extension, keeping him with the team until 2032, earlier this week.

"In the heat of the moment, two or three minutes later, a player came up to me and said, 'What do we still have to win?' Well, the match against England on September 26th," said De la Fuente.

"This team never stops. The World Cup isn't enough we have to be better. What we've achieved isn't enough to win the next match."

Spain's next major target will be the 2028 European championships, where they have a chance to emulate the La Roja side that won Euro 2008, World Cup 2010 and Euro 2012.

De la Fuente admitted that repeating that feat would be tricky.

"In life it's very hard to win, and many more lose than win," he said.

"Repeating past successes in terms of titles... we're going to try to be in a position to compete to win.

"Now we're the team to beat. That's an added motivation."

- New faces -

Thomas Tuchel's England, who lost to Spain in the Euro 2024 final, offer an immediate reminder of the level Spain will be expected to maintain as world champions.

De la Fuente picked a similar squad to his World Cup team for the upcoming Nations League games against England, Croatia twice, and the Czech Republic.

Teenage star Lamine Yamal, having returned to form with Barcelona, and captain Rodri remain the key figures, and are both in the running to win the Ballon d'Or, although there have been a few changes elsewhere.

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez returned, after missing the World Cup with a foot injury, while Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen has been recalled too.

Goalkeeper Joan Garcia's injury opened the door to Inter stopper Josep Martinez, in-form Espanyol striker Roberto Fernandez could make his first appearance for La Roja and Ivan Fresneda earned a late call-up in place of hurt Tottenham defender Pedro Porro.

"How could there not be continuity with players who have won everything?" said De la Fuente. "But that doesn't mean we won't give a chance to those who are knocking on the door."

Mikel Oyarzabal led the line for Spain through most of the World Cup, while Ferran Torres scored the winner in the final, but Fernandez can stake his claim after he was chosen over Real Madrid's Carlos Espi.

That position in the team, among a few others, will be disputed during the Nations League and the build-up to Euro 2028, which is ideal for De la Fuente.

The coach's message is clear, with Spain looking to progress despite the trophies they have already won, and strong competition can help foster the right environment for evolution.

rbs/jc

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

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