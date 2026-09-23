Pune graduate and teachers MLC polls on October 23

PUNE: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced the schedule for biennial elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council’s (MLC) Pune Division Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies, with polling scheduled for October 23. Election Commission officials seal an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) prior to the start of voting at a polling station in Dibrugarh, Assam. (AFP photo)

Polling will be held from 8 am to 4 pm, while counting of votes will take place on October 27. The election notification will be issued on September 29, and candidates can file their nominations until October 6. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on October 7, and the last date for withdrawal is October 9. The entire election process will be completed by October 31.

The Pune Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies cover Pune, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur and Solapur districts. The final electoral rolls prepared for the 2026 elections have around 3.11 lakh graduate voters and 52,000 teacher voters in the Pune division.

The terms of sitting MLCs Arun Lad (NCP-SP) from the Graduates’ constituency and Jayant Asgaonkar (Congress) from the Teachers’ constituency are ending, making the elections significant for the ruling Mahayuti as well as the opposition parties.

In the Teachers’ constituency, Shiv Sena leader Mangesh Chivate, Prof Sachin Sanap, an assistant professor of political science at Nowrosjee Wadia College and trustee of the Modern Education Society, has announced his candidature. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Teachers Democratic Front (TDF) selected education-sector administrator Kaustubh Gawade as its candidate for the constituency.

The final line-up, however, will become clear only after the nomination process and withdrawal deadline. The model code of conduct has come into force with immediate effect in the five districts covered by the Pune Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies and will remain in force until completion of counting on October 27.