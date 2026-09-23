Ludhiana: Ward 34 residents grapple with broken roads, garbage

Residents of several localities in Ward 34 are grappling with severe civic neglect, as broken roads, potholes, piles of garbage, and poor sanitation make daily movement a struggle. Residents have urged civic authorities to inspect the affected neighbourhoods and execute concrete repairs before conditions deteriorate further. (HT)

The affected areas include DSUP Flats, Surjit Nagar, Ajit Colony, Gurmeet Colony, Pakhar Colony, Laxman Nagar, Pritam Colony, and City Garden. Locals said deteriorating internal streets and unclean surroundings have severely disrupted their routine, with conditions worsening considerably during rainy spells.

At DSUP Flats, an area inhabited mainly by economically weaker sections, residents highlighted how infrastructure neglect compounds their daily challenges.

“People living in these flats are already from economically weaker sections, and we cannot afford to keep spending money to deal with basic problems. We need proper roads, cleanliness, and basic facilities in our locality,” said Poonam, a resident.

In Surjit Nagar, damaged stretches and deep potholes pose risks for pedestrians and two-wheeler riders. “The roads are full of potholes and damaged patches. We have to be careful every time we step out, especially when it rains and the potholes are filled with water,” said Rishab Kumar.

Residents of Ajit Colony raised concerns over uncollected garbage accumulating across residential streets. “Garbage lying on the streets has become a regular problem. A residential area should not be left like this. The authorities need to ensure regular cleaning and lifting of waste,” said Himanshu Saini.

Similarly, commuters in Gurmeet Colony and Pakhar Colony cited uneven roads and broken stretches that make daily travel treacherous, particularly for elderly residents and motorists.

“We have to cross broken stretches and potholes every day just to reach our homes. We want the road to be properly repaired instead of waiting for the problem to become worse,” said Pooja, a resident of Pakhar Colony. Shallu, from Gurmeet Colony, added that navigating the uneven terrain requires constant caution.

In Laxman Nagar, stagnant water following rainfall compounds the misery caused by damaged roads. “Whenever it rains, water starts collecting on the road, and it becomes difficult to move through the area. The drainage and road problems need to be addressed together,” said Madhu Mishra. Residents of Pritam Colony and City Garden echoed similar grievances, highlighting long-standing neglect and unclean surroundings that require urgent attention from municipal authorities.

Residents have urged civic authorities to inspect the affected neighbourhoods and execute concrete repairs before conditions deteriorate further.

Area councilor Rajesh Mishra said, “We have submitted complaints to the authorities several times but they only say that the work will be done soon. However, no action has been taken. The ward does not have adequate sanitation workers or proper machinery for sewerage-related work. Sewerage, broken roads and stagnant dirty water are major issues in the ward but no one seems to care.”

Repeated calls to Zone C commissioner Gurpal Singh seeking his response went unanswered.